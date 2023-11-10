Movie reviews: 'The Marvels' is a breezy, light comedy that leans toward a younger audience
THE MARVELS: 3 STARS
Thirty-three movies in, the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe offers up “The Marvels,” a new superhero flick now playing in theatres that acts as a follow-up to the 2019 film “Captain Marvel” and a continuation of the 2022 television series “Ms. Marvel.”
Brie Larson returns as Avenger and former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. After destroying the Supreme Intelligence, the AI that ruled the alien race known as the Kree, civil war erupted, leaving their planet Hala barren, with little air or water.
In an effort to rebuild her homeland and eke out revenge on Captain Marvel, Kree revolutionary warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) obtains one of the powerful Quantum Bands, an ancient magical bangle that matches the one worn by Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).
When Dar-Benn uses the power of the Band to rip a hole in the fabric of space and time, S.A.B.E.R. bigwig Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) jumps into action.
“We are at war,” he says. “Captain Marvel, we need you to save the world.”
With S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) at her side, Captain Marvel sets off on her mission, only to discover that Dar-Benn has created an electromagnetic bond between her, Rambeau and Ms. Marvel, that causes them to switch places when they use their powers.
Imagine an interplanetary “Freaky Friday” and you’ll get the idea.
At 105 minutes, “The Marvels” is the shortest MCU film to date. In its brief running time (for a Marvel movie) it zips along at a pace ranging from frenetic to chaotic, mixing and matching heartfelt scenes of superhero bonding with slapstick comedy and large scale MCU-style action scenes. The galloping pace keeps the eye busy, distracting from the film’s derivative story elements.
Also distracting, but in a good way, is Ontario's Vellani as Ms. Marvel, a starstruck Captain Marvel fan and aspiring superhero. Her wide-eyed naturalness amid the fantasy is nicely played to comedic effect. It’s a warm, big-hearted performance that stands out in a sea of kaleidoscopic CGI. Her relationships with her family, Captain Marvel and Rambeau are lovely, tethering this otherworldly movie firmly on planet earth.
“The Marvels” has a breezy, light tone and comedy that leans toward a younger audience. The chemistry between the three leads goes a long way to earn a recommendation, and who doesn’t like kittens with tentacle tongues? But the lackluster villain—Ashton is the kind of snarling world-ender we’ve seen a hundred times before—and disjointed, messy story, (even Nick Fury wonders aloud, “What the hell is going on here?”) renders the film underwhelming.
ANOTHER BODY: 3 ½ STARS
“Another Body,” a true crime investigative documentary that looks at a very 21st century criminal act, the deepfaking of pornography. “No woman in the world is safe from this technology.”
Wikipedia defines “deepfake” as a “portmanteau of ‘deep learning’ and ‘fake’" and explains they “are synthetic media that have been digitally manipulated to replace one person's likeness convincingly with that of another.” In other words, taking the real-life image of someone from the web and digitally cutting-and-pasting their face on pornographic footage.
“Another Body,” from directors Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn, dives into the story of Taylor Klein, a 22-year-old engineering grad who began receiving strange, provocative messages from strangers on her social media. Turns out she’s being doxed by someone who has also deepfaked her face onto an online pornographic film.
Humiliated and concerned, she contacts law enforcement, who say they are unable to help her because no laws have been broken in that state. The deepfakes, she says, “[make me] feel like I’m not in control in that one area of my life, [and] it’s causing me to feel out of control in other areas of my life.”
When she hears of Julia, an old classmate whose life is being turned upside down by similar deepfaked images, the two become advocates for themselves as they compare stories and come up with a suspect, someone they both knew who would be capable of this most personal fraud.
“I don’t really think there is anything that could make up for what has happened,” Klein says.
To reinforce the power of this deepfake technology Compton and Hamlyn, in an effort to maintain Klein’s privacy, do the standard stuff, changed her name and the name of her school. What is different is the way they very realistically deepfaked an actor’s face over her real face. It protects her identity, but if you need any more convincing of the effectiveness of the technology to create realistic looking facial replacement, look no further. Once revealed, the effectiveness of it is chilling.
“Another Body,” despite its high-tech trick, is a fairly straightforward sleuthing documentary. Linear in its investigation of the crime, it uses modern tech, like Zoom and loads of screen grabs, etc, to tell the story of the grassroots, online connections that brought together a number of deepfake victims who form a community in the face of a lack of help from law enforcement. True justice may not be served—in most states deepfakes are not yet illegal—but Klein and the people she uncovers prove that something can be done.
WHO’S YER FATHER? 3 STARS
“Who’s Yer Father,” hailing from P.E.I. and now playing in theatres, is a comedy caper film, but underneath the crime and slapstick is a romantic beating heart.
Larry Constable (Chris Locke) is P.E.I.’s only private investigator (PI). After a week of training, he hangs out in his shingle, cornering the market on the small island.
“Larry Constable on the case,” he sings. “I’m showing up at your place.”
He gets the gig of his life when seafood magnate Luke Thorne (Matt Wells) hires the guileless PI to look into black-market lobster sales that are taking a piece of his business in the tiny village of Sandbar Cove.
“What I need you to do is find out who is buying the lobster,” Thorne says.
During his investigation, he meets plucky convenience store clerk Rhonda (Susan Kent). She has a way with a phrase—"This is getting dirty enough to grow potatoes in,” she says at one point.—and a willingness to help Larry. But when their stakeout reveals that Thorne’s wife Nicole (Kaniehtiio Horn) is having an affair, they decide to blackmail her—“It’s not blackmail,” Rhonda says, “it’s more like manifesting.”—and run away to a happily-ever-after with the cash.
Distracted by the burgeoning love affair with Rhonda, Larry allows the situation to spiral out of control.
“Who’s Yer Father”—the name comes from Maritime shorthand, a way to quickly figure out family and friend connections in close knit communities—is an unapologetically silly movie that feels like an East Coast Kitchen Party in tone, loose, fun with delicious seafood chowder (courtesy of Rhonda’s secret recipe).
Larry is a classic comedy character, a hapless guy, in over his head, but Locke makes sure there’s a sweetness to him as well. That goes a long way to keeping us onside with Larry and Rhonda as their blackmail scheme goes awry.
Kent plays Rhonda as a sharp-tongued troublemaker, the romantic interest who leads Larry on the movie’s central, hairbrained plan. She’s having fun, and Rhonda, with her downhome sayings and chowder recipe, would be a hoot to hang with.
Fun performances make “Who’s Yer Father?” crowd pleasing hokum, a mostly good time, but like a lot of parties, even ones with laughs and good food, it goes on a bit too long.
TESTAMENT: 2 ½ STARS
Academy Award winning Quebec filmmaker Denys Arcand returns to theatres with “Testament,” a satirical look at cancel culture and political correctness.
Rémy Girard is Jean-Michel Bouchard, a world-weary 73-year-old bachelor living in a retirement home. To pass the time during the day he walks in the local cemetery and volunteers at a school. At night, thinking about how little time he has left, he has trouble sleeping.
One afternoon a protest happens outside the retirement home.
“Respect our First Nations,” the assembled crowd chants.
The object of the activist’s disapproval is an antique fresco that hangs in the home’s front hallway. In its depiction of the Iroquois people welcoming Jacques Cartier to their land, the First Nations are presented as uncivilized and sexualized, whereas Cartier is decked out in European finery.
The protestors call it a distortion of history, a depiction of genocide created from a Eurocentric point of view and demand the home’s director, Suzanne Francoeur (Sophie Lorain), have the painting removed.
“This whole painting is a disgrace,” they say, “and we’re going to come back here every day until you do something about it.”
Suzanne finds herself in the midst of two scandals as she orders the fresco to be painted over, hidden from sight, only to have the Deputy Minister of Culture Raphaël Saint-Aubin (Robert Lepage) declare that the painting’s artist was “the greatest muralist of the 19th century” and should never have been covered.
“What you’ve done is unspeakable,” he yells at Suzanne. “There are no words. It was a D’Aubigny, you idiot.”
As the controversy roils, Jean-Michel has an awakening as his feelings for Suzanne take shape.
As a satire “Testament” aims for obvious targets—woke culture, political correctness, eager activists—and goes after them with a sledgehammer. The absence of subtlety in Arcand’s culture war screed mires the satire with a “get off my lawn” mentality that feels too easy, too mocking.
In one scene Saint-Aubin and director of fine arts Emmanuel D’Argenson (Yves Jacques) indulge in a whataboutism argument that hits every talking point in the anti-woke playbook. Trouble is, it doesn’t play like satire, it plays like bad social media memes given the breath to speak. It’s not exactly cutting edge.
Better is Jean-Michel’s awakening. As Suzanne becomes a scapegoat for her bureaucratic bosses his gruff exterior fades away, revealing his feelings for her. It’s a late start for a man who never embraced life completely, and Girard displays those wasted years, those regrets with a subtlety the rest of the movie lacks. By the film’s end, he has something to live for, and realizes that change is possible, no matter your age. That should be “Testament’s” real message, its beating heart. Not the poking of a finger in the eye of ideology.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Blinken says more needs to be done to save Palestinian lives and for more aid: latest updates
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Damage to Gaza War Cemetery shows challenge of caring for monuments in conflict zones
This Remembrance Day, the Gaza War Cemetery - where nearly two dozen Canadians are buried - is closed to visitors as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week.
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
Canada
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Several hurt in northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
Alberta premier says CPP-exit campaign will continue as Opposition urges government to drop ads
Alberta's Opposition leader is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to dump the province's multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the benefits of quitting the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
-
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
-
Gaza evacuees in Canada will need mental-health, housing supports: refugee council
Evacuees who escape from the Gaza Strip will need help to access mental-health care and housing, as well as assistance to get other family members out of the embattled Palestinian territory, the Canadian Council for Refugees said Thursday.
World
-
British judge says Prince Harry's lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher can go to trial
A British judge ruled Friday that a lawsuit by Prince Harry, Elton John and five other celebrities accusing a newspaper publisher of unlawful information-gathering should go to a full trial.
-
Feeling crowded yet? The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the world's population has passed 8 billion
The human species has topped eight billion, with longer lifespans offsetting fewer births, but world population growth continues a long-term trend of slowing down, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.
-
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, the White House said Thursday, as President Joe Biden pressed Israelis for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to negotiate the release of hostages held by the militant group.
-
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-China relations
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday in California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year, Biden administration officials said.
-
Palestinians stream out of combat zone in north Gaza as Israel opens window for safe passage
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the Palestinian death toll in the war has surpassed 11,000 people. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, primarily in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.
-
China denies accusations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom in Tibet
A government official from China's Tibetan region on Friday rejected allegations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom, while stressing that Tibetan Buddhism should adapt to the Chinese context.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
-
Sign confidentiality agreements for more details: Holland to provincial dental groups
Health Canada will consult with provincial dental associations that have complained of being left in the dark about the new federal dental-care plan - but only if they sign a confidentiality agreement.
-
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Health
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
The 2024 Grammy Award nominations are about to arrive. Here's what to know
Buckle up, music lovers! The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will arrive Friday.
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Jury awards US$1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Wynn joins Caesars and MGM in reaching tentative deal to avoid a strike by Las Vegas hotel workers
The Culinary Workers Union has secured tentative labour deals with MGM Resorts, Caesars and Wynn Resorts, narrowly averting a sweeping strike at 18 hotel-casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.
-
Stark UN report on devastation to Palestinian economy shows GDP fell 4 per cent after a month of war
A UN report paints a stark picture of the devastation of the collapse of the Palestinian economy after a month of war and Israel's near-total siege of Gaza. The gross domestic product shrank 4 per cent in the West Bank and Gaza in the war's first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty.
Lifestyle
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
-
LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.