Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
THE COLOR PURPLE: 4 STARS
The glitzy new musical version of “The Color Purple” maintains the talking points of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Stephen Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film adaptation, but adds in a touch of old-Hollywood glamor and rousing gospel, blues and jazz songs.
Set in Jim Crow-era rural Georgia, Fantasia Barrino reprises her role from the Broadway as Celie Harris, a timid young woman whose life is marred by abuse and separation from loved ones. Impregnated by her father when she was just a teen, her baby is given away. Later, when she is shipped off to live with the abusive Albert Johnson (Colman Domingo), a man she is forced to call "Mister," she is disconnected from her beloved sister, Nettie (Ciara).
The cruel and overbearing Mister tells his terrified wife she’ll never see her sister again and blocks any communication between the two.
“Whatever I say goes,” he tells her.
Isolated from everything she has ever known, she perseveres through strength of will, the power of imagination and the friendship of the indomitable Sofia (Danielle Brooks) and flamboyant blues chanteuse Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson).
Reimagined as a period drama with a healthy dose of magic realism, the new “The Color Purple” is a journey of self-discovery and triumph over adversity as Celie opts to take agency over her life instead of being a docile victim. Despite her trauma, she has an eye to the future, hope and, above all, resilience.
Barrino plays Celie as soft-spoken, allowing the songs, like the moving “Superpower,” to stand out, fuelled by cathartic, powerhouse performances. The role is a weighty one, a stand-in for the evolution of many marginalized people, but this version of “The Color Purple” is an emotional Broadway-style crowd pleaser that turns Celie’s ordeal into a journey of empowerment.
The addition of music weaves joy into the story.
Director Blitz Bazawule allows Celie’s flights of imagination to temper the story’s built-in oppressive tone. The film’s opening scene, featuring Mister playing banjo while his horse’s hoof clomps keep time, is subtle, while a scene in which Shug (a terrific Henson) takes Celie to the movies becomes a luscious Art Deco fantasy re-imagination of the song “What About Love?” It is lavish and lovely.
In terms of staging, one show-stopping scene sees Celie sing to Shug while perched atop of spinning gramophone record. It’s a blast of old-school Hollywood glamour that cleverly demonstrates Celie’s use of imagination as a coping mechanism.
This isn’t the “The Color Purple” of old. Boldly stylized, it embraces humour, music and imagination, and leaves some space for Mister’s redemption and a slightly more explicit depiction of the relationship between Celie and Shug than in the previous film version. More than anything, though, it is a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered, from heartbroken to healed, that is sure to entertain and inspire in equal measure.
FERRARI: 3 ½ STARS
“Ferrari,” director Michael Mann’s long gestating look at the summer of 1957 and the existential crisis that plagued Italian motor racing pioneer Enzo Ferrari both personally and professionally, goes flat out, even when it isn’t on the racetrack.
When we first meet Ferrari (Adam Driver), he is a cultural hero in Italy, but his company and marriage are falling apart. His advisors tell him he must take on a partner, like Ford or Fiat, and increase his consumer car sales by four times if he hopes to stay afloat. Trouble is, Ferrari wants complete control of his company, and that means no partner and concentrating on race cars, not street vehicles.
At home, his infidelity pushes his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz), to extremes. She doesn’t care if he sleeps around, just so long as nobody knows about it. When he arrives home after the maid has served coffee, Laura expresses her displeasure by taking a potshot at him with a gun she carries for protection. That is, unfortunately, the extent of the passion left in the marriage.
Unbeknownst to Laura, who is grieving the loss of their young son, Enzo has a long-term relationship, and has fathered a son, with Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley), a woman he met and fell in love with during the war. As their son’s baptism approaches, Lina wants to know if the child will carry the name Ferrari, but Enzo has other things on his mind, like the imminent collapse of his company.
His financial advisor, Giacomo Cuoghi (Giuseppe Bonifati), suggests entering the grueling, 1000-mile open road race known as the Mille Miglia. A win would establish Ferrari supreme over its main rival, Maserati, and hopefully encourage sales.
“Win the Mille Miglia, Enzo,” Cuoghi says. “Or you are out of business.”
Working from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin, who wrote 1969's “The Italian Job,” Mann’s film feels like two movies on one. On one hand there’s the drama with Laura, Lina and the company. On the other is a piercing look at the dangerous world of racing, circa 1957.
“It is our deadly passion,” Enzo tells racers Alfonso de Portago (Gabriel Leone), Peter Collins (Jack O’Connell), and Piero Taruffi (Patrick Dempsey). “Our terrible joy.”
The racing scenes are exciting, shot with verve and style, with a couple of unexpected turns (literally) that vividly capture the dangers of racing. But the racing scenes feel conventional when stacked up against the more complex portraits of Enzo and Laura.
Driver plays Enzo as a charismatic man of action, a physically imposing person haunted by the voices of those who have gone before him – his father, his son and racing colleagues taken too soon. It reveals a rich inner life hidden by his stolid façade.
Driver doles out Ferrari’s personality in dribs and drabs; the contented lover with Lina, the hard driving boss with his racers and the stoic husband no longer in love with his wife. All aspects of this performance come packaged in the form of a man treated like a deity—a priest even refers to him as a “god”—but prone to real world failings. Driver captures the public and personal to create a complex portrait of a man driven by a variety of forces.
He is at his best when opposite Cruz. Laura is a supporting character in the story overall, but her agony/rage for a loveless marriage, a son she was powerless to save and a company she co-founded but is unable to have a say in, is palpable.
You can’t make a movie about Enzo Ferrari and not include racing, particularly the career-defining Mille Miglia, but Mann wisely keeps the focus on the interpersonal. “Ferrari” has race scenes, several very effective ones, but the memorable moments happen when Driver and Cruz put the pedal to the emotional metal.
THE BOYS IN THE BOAT: 3 STARS
There are underdog sports movies, and then there is “The Boys in the Boat,” the new film from director George Clooney now playing in theatres. Set during the Great Depression, the characters in this film fight expectations and fascism.
Based on Daniel James Brown’s book of the same name, “The Boys in the Boat” centers on Joe Rantz (Callum Turner), a struggling University of Washington student who, unable to pay the balance of his tuition for the semester, signs up for the school’s rowing team because it comes with a part-time job and a place to live.
“The depression hit everyone hard,” he says. “No jobs. No food. We were broke.”
Under the tutelage of coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) and boatbuilder George Pocock (Peter Guinness), Rantz and the Washington Huskies, his team of inexperienced, working-class student rowers, are pitted against the richest schools in the country.
“We rowed out of need,” Rantz says. “The need to stay in school. The need to eat. To sleep.”
Through need and determination, the Huskies earned a run at the gold at 1936's Nazi-overseen Berlin Olympics.
“They said we couldn’t compete with the richest schools in the nation,” Rantz says. “They said we couldn’t beat the Germans. But they didn’t understand who we were.”
An old-fashioned story of grit and perseverance, “The Boys in the Boat” is a mix of stoicism and sports. Of course, the sport is simply the vessel by which the characters glide through the story. The movie spends a fair amount of time on the water, but rowing is secondary to the rush of inspiration that fuels the story. It’s a story of team work, of young men coming together to overcome not only the economic hardships of their lives and illness on the eve of their big row, but also the Nazis.
Unfortunately, the movie also attempts to play tug-of-war with your heartstrings. It works its way through to the inevitable happy ending with crowd-pleasing beats that will seem very familiar to anyone with a knowledge of 1990s-era sports flicks.
Still, it is a handsomely mounted movie with several intense competition scenes that will get set your pulse racing, even if the overly sentimental presentation doesn’t.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Poland says an unidentified object has entered its airspace from Ukraine. A search is underway
Poland's armed forces said Friday an unknown airborne object entered the country's airspace from the direction of Ukraine and subsequently vanished off radars.
Ottawa teen raced in socks to get help for friends who fell through ice: 911 caller
Police in Ottawa say the bodies of two teenagers were found by divers after four fell through ice into the Rideau River.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
Canada
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
-
Why flights between Newfoundland and Europe have Labrador Inuit shaking their heads
Two Inuit leaders in Labrador are calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador government to chip in for flights to their fly-in communities as the province becomes the latest to support leisure travel to and from international destinations.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
'Disheartening for our community': 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
3 dead in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops, RCMP say
A two-vehicle collision north of Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the lives of three people, according to authorities.
World
-
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into an already crowded town at the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days, according to the United Nations, fleeing Israel's bombardment of the centre of the strip, where hospital officials said dozens were killed Friday.
-
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
-
North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
A light-water reactor at North Korea's main nuclear complex will likely be formally operational by next summer, South Korea's defence minister said, amid suspicions that the North may use it as a new source of fissile materials for nuclear weapons.
-
Turkiye reportedly detains 32 IS militants and foils possible attacks on synagogues and churches
Turkish security forces have detained 32 people suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches as well as the Iraqi Embassy, Turkiye's state-run news agency reported Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands of Palestinians stream into Rafah as Israel expands its offensive
The Israeli-Hamas war has already driven around 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes, levelling the northern part of the territory and heightening fears about a similar fate for the south as Israel's air and ground offensive widened Friday.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg
A man may regain the use of his hand, left paralyzed by a severe road accident, thanks to a pioneering nerve transfer operation from his partly amputated leg, doctors in northern Italy said.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Color Purple,' 'Ferrari' and 'The Boys in the Boat.'
-
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Business
-
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
-
Bud Light had a year it wants to forget. What happens next?
Nearly nine months after Bud Light was front and centre in one of the biggest misfires in advertising history, sales of the beer are still down 30% weekly compared to the same time a year ago.
-
Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Here's a look at some of the changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Canadian basketball shows bright future for men's, women's sides in successful 2023
Canada was able to turn the corner on the international stage after winning its first-ever FIBA World Cup medal this year, taking bronze with a win over the United States in September and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT
The Pistons' 28th loss in a row was unlike any of the many, many other defeats that came before it in what is now tied for the longest losing streak in NBA history.
-
Pendulum swings towards tighter measures against transgender athletes
Heading into 2024, there has been a seismic shift in the sporting landscape for trans athletes with the pendulum swinging back towards tighter measures on a divisive issue that has virtually no grey area.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.