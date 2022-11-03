Movie reviews: 'My Policeman' looks beautiful, but lacks emotion

This image released by Amazon shows, from left, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in a scene from "My Policeman." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon via AP) This image released by Amazon shows, from left, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in a scene from "My Policeman." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social