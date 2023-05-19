Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
FAST X: 10 OUT OF 5 STARS FOR FANS, 2 ½ STARS FOR EVERYONE ELSE
Everything about “Fast X,” the latest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is big. Really big.
The A-lister cast list is a laundry list, including returning stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron along with the addition of superhero movie veterans Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The villain is faster and more furious than ever before and the action can only be described as bigly. There’s even a surprise cameo from one of the world’s biggest movie stars.
But is bigger always better?
A jumble of the usual mix of family, friends, fast cars and flashbacks, “Fast X” begins with relative calm in the world of former criminal and professional street racer Dominic Toretto (Diesel). The patriarch of the “F&F” gang, he has left the fast life behind, and retired with wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and his son Brian.
“We used to live our lives a quarter mile at a time,” he says. “But things change.”
Not so fast, there Dom.
Dom’s past comes back to haunt him in the form of flamboyant villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the sadistic, revenge-fuelled son of drug lord Hernan Reyes.
“I’m Dante,” he says by way of introduction. “Enchanté.”
Way back in “Fast Five” Dom and Co. were responsible for the loss of the Reyes family fortune. “The great Dominic Toretto,” Dante snarls. “If you never would’ve gotten behind that wheel, I’d never be the man I am today. And now, I’m the man who’s going to break your family, piece by piece.”
Cue the set-up to the second part of the franchise’s three-part finale. It is, as they say on the movie poster, just the beginning of the end.
In the “Fast & Furious” world the word “ludicrous” is not just the name of prominent cast member Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, it’s also the name of the game. Since the franchise’s humble 2001 debut, the movies have grown bigger and sillier with each entry.
“If it can violate the laws of God and gravity,” says Agent Aimes (Alan Ritchson) in “Fast X,” “they do it twice.”
The latest one redefines ridiculousness.
The out-of-control car stunts that crowd the screen have no touchstone in reality, other than the cars have four wheels and drive along streets when they aren’t bursting into flames or flying through the air. It’s as if the wild car chases were dreamed up by 14-year-olds playing with their Hot Wheels sets as images of canon cars danced in their heads. Anything goes, and no idea is too big or too ludicrous.
When the tires aren’t squealing, Dom is whinging on about the importance of family with a straight face and a serious tone that makes Leslie Nielsen’s “Naked Gun” deadpan look positively flamboyant. Only Momoa seems to understand how colossally silly the whole thing is, and has fun pulling faces, doing a Grand Jeté or two and peacocking around as he rolls a neutron bomb through the streets of Rome. It’s a ludicrous performance in a completely ludicrous movie and it fits.
The bombastic “Fast X” is overstuffed with characters — it seems like every actor in Hollywood has a cameo — plot and, if this is possible, it is overstuffed with excess. The very definition of “go big or go home,” it is for “F&F” fans who have been along for the ride for more than two decades, everyone else may want to take a detour.
WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?: 3 ½ STARS
“What’s Love Got to Do with It,” starring Lily James, fresh off “Pam and Tommy,” and Shazad Latif, and now playing in theatres, is a rom-com that examines the customs surrounding arranged marriages.
James plays Zoe, an award-winning British documentary filmmaker focussed on her work. She swipes right from time to time, but says, “I’m still interviewing. I haven’t met the one yet.”
“I’m fine without a boring old prince,” she says.
Her childhood next door neighbour, Kaz (Latif), now a handsome and successful doctor, doesn’t use dating apps, because he’s agreed to follow the example of his traditional Pakistani parents.
“I’m going old school on this one,” he says. “I’m getting an arranged marriage. Well, 'assisted marriage.' That’s what we’re calling it these days.”
“What,” Zoe jokes, “like assisted suicide?”
When he spouts data that suggests the divorce rate is lower among those with arranged marriages, she proposes that she follow the process, from introduction to marriage, with camera in hand. Her bosses go for the idea, even if they jokingly call the planned documentary, “Love Contractually.”
Zoe interviews other British couples with arranged marriages until Kaz gets engaged via Skype to Maymouna (Sajal Aly), a law student from Pakistan.
“Love at first Skype,” says Zoe. Travelling to Lahore for the wedding, Zoe focuses her camera on Kaz as he “walks into love.”
“What’s Love Got to Do with it?” refreshes the usual rom com formula while still hewing the line enough to be recognizable within the genre. Director Shekhar Kapur, working with a script from Jemima Khan, embraces most, but not all, of the tropes of the genre. They forego the most obvious—and often most odious—rom-com conventions, in favour of something deeper. It’s still a rom-com, but the absence of the usual meet cutes and airport runs are welcome omissions.
Kapur tugs at the heartstrings in the film’s closing moments, amping up the melodrama to provide an unexpectedly emotional finale, even if the actual ending of the film is completely expected. Much of that impact is due to the chemistry between James and Latif. An easy charm exists between them, the kind of vibe that makes the audience feel like they really did grow up next door to one another. That relationship goes a long way to adding dimension to their story, both platonic and possibly even romantic.
“What’s Love Got to Do with It?” is an elevated rom-com which challenges the idea of love as a sweet old-fashioned notion.
MASTER GARDENER: 3 STARS
For almost 50 years writer/director Paul Schrader has essayed God’s lonely men; “Taxi Driver’s” Travis Bickle, Julian in “American Gigolo” and “First Reformed’s” Reverend Toller, among others. They are isolated characters, men who live outside regular society, haunted by the lives they’ve led.
In his latest film, “Master Gardener,” now playing in theatres, Schrader adds a new name to his soul-searching rogue’s gallery.
“Gardening is a belief in the future,” says horticulturalist Narvel Roth, played with a quiet intensity by Joel Edgerton, “that change will come in due time.”
His words come steeped with meaning. A former neo-Nazi — his repulsive, racist tattoos now hidden under ever-present long-sleeved shirts — he has turned his life around and now works at the stately Gracewood Gardens. The hundred-year-old botanical beauty sits on a property owned for generations by the Haverhill family, and is the pride of mercurial old money maven Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver).
Meticulous and methodical in his duties, Roth cultivates the award-winning garden with a steady hand. It’s a simple, spartan life, ruled by self-discipline and routine.
When he isn’t digging in the dirt, he occasionally visits the big colonial house for a meal, a quick tryst or a consultation with Haverhill. On one such meeting he is told that Haverhill’s biracial grandniece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) will be joining his team. The troubled young woman has fallen in with a bad crowd, and Haverhill thinks the discipline and quietude of working in the garden will straighten her out.
He agrees to show her the ropes, not realizing that her presence will upset the serenity of the garden, his new life and his relationship with Haverhill.
“The seeds of love grow like the seeds of hate,” he writes in his journal.
“Master Gardener” observes racism and redemption, wondering aloud if emancipation from the stigma of past deeds is possible.
Roth is a complex character, played like a tightly wound Chauncey Gardiner, whose terrible past presents itself in flashbacks that hint at the maelstrom bubbling beneath his stoic exterior. He is a Schrader architype, a solitary man whose involvement with a protégée could complicate his life, but Edgerton sets him apart from recent Schrader characters with a mix of the serene and physical. The work is both elegant and aloof, straightforward and elliptical, and showcases Edgerton’s charisma and versatility as a leading man, when not covered in a layer of blue make-up.
He is ably supported by Swindell, who brings intelligence and understanding to the role, even if her horror at Roth’s racist past evaporates a little too easily.
Weaver, as a stereotype of every isolated wealthy matron, chews it up, delivering lines like, “I thought you had a green thumb, but it turns out you have a green middle finger,” with gusto.
“Master Gardener” is apparently the wrap to Schrader’s recent Calvanist guilt trilogy. While interesting and as rich in allegory as the previous two films — "First Reformed” and “The Card Counter” — its study of redemption, while hopeful and even-handed, requires too many leaps of logic to fully embrace.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Trudeau calls out Italy on LGBTQ2S+ rights during meeting with Meloni at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the Italian government's stance on LGBTQ2S+ rights during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
5 things to know for Friday, May 19, 2023
Gun control bill C-21 passes the House of Commons, an ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem points to household debt as a key risk in Canada's financial system.
Canada
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
World
-
Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
-
New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to 5; man held in jail on arson charges
New Zealand police on Friday lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still haven't finished searching the dangerous four-story building.
-
Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost U.K. government 162M pounds
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.
-
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in U.S. statehouses
Republican governors and statehouses across the country are rapidly embracing proposals limiting the rights of transgender people, with anti-trans laws spreading quickly despite criticism from medical groups and advocates who say they are further marginalizing transgender youth and threatening their health.
-
Accounting error means Pentagon can send an additional US$3 billion in weapons to Ukraine
The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least US$3 billion -- an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.
Politics
-
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Health
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
-
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
-
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it was scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
Business
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise on hopes for U.S. debt deal, but China declines
Global shares were mostly higher Friday as hopes grew that the United States Congress would reach a deal to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt.
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health 'breaking point,' new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
Lifestyle
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
The German couple who moved to Italy and opened a pizza restaurant
Thomas Hartke and Irene Horbrand run A Teira, a popular pizzeria in the village of Airole in Liguria. But how do Italians feel about foreigners making pizza – especially when they put pineapple on top?
-
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
-
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.