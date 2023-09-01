Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
THE EQUALIZER 3: 3 ½ STARS
For an avenging angel, a righter of wrongs, it seems the work is never done. Take the world-weary Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), former government assassin turned protector of the exploited and oppressed in “Equalizer 3,” for instance. After taking a bullet on the job, he takes time out to recuperate in a southern Italian village. As he ponders his own salvation over a cup of tea in a local cafe, he tells people he’s retired from “government work,” and settles in to enjoy a quiet life in his new home.
Trouble is, violence seems to follow this guy around like a trained puppy.
The trouble comes in the form of Vincent (Andrea Scarduzio), a Mafia kingpin looking to take over the town and establish a base for his operations.
“What happens here,” says McCall’s new friend, Enzo (Remo Girone), “happens in many towns. The Mafia. They’re a cancer. No cure.”
Not one to accept threats and extortion as a way of life, McCall sends a warning.
“Whatever it is you and your friends do,” he says, “do it somewhere else.”
“You warning me?” says Vincent’s brother, Mafia tough guy Marco Quaranta (Andrea Dodero).
“I’m preparing you.”
Meanwhile, CIA agent Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning) is hot on McCall’s trail, trying to figure out the answer to the question at the heart of the movie: is Robert McCall a good guy or a bad guy?
“The Equalizer 3” is a revenge story, plain and simple, tarted up with some talk of salvation, but let’s face it, this is “Death Wish” with nicer scenery. McCall slices and dices his way through the Mafia crime family, a vigilante on a mission.
When director Antoine Fuqua, working with a script by Richard Wenk, isn’t staging homages to “Spartacus” and “Godfather 3,” he’s setting the stage with stock characters. The Italian villagers are good, honest, salt-of-the-earth types. The baddies aren’t memorable, just extra evil with no redeeming features. You don’t need white hats and black hats to tell who is who in this movie.
Into this mix comes McCall, an unwieldy mix of ruthlessness and benevolence. He’s there to give the bad guys what they’ve got coming, and it is the promise of his handiwork—decapitations, impalement, broken bones etc.—that gives the movie its forward momentum.
But it’s Washington who delivers the satisfaction in the film’s scenes of gory revenge. There are lots of revenge movies out there, but they usually don’t have the special set of skills that Washington brings to the brutal character. From his soft-spoken threats and wisecracks to his carefully timed fights and search for solace, Washington and his trademarked movie star magnetism make the character far more complex than he actually is. McCall is essentially a serial killer, a violent fantasy of justice at any cost, but Washington’s charisma makes it feel cathartic rather than exploitative.
At a sleek one hour and 43 minutes, “The Equalizer 3” is an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise that goes out with a bang. Literally.
BOTTOMS: 3 ½ STARS
A mix-and-match of “American Pie” and “Fight Club,” the new comedy “Bottoms,” starring “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri and “Shiva Baby’s” Rachel Sennot, and now playing in theatres, is a boisterous queer high school sex romp with an edge.
Edebiri and Sennot are Josie and PJ, best friends and high school outsiders desperate to catch the attention of cheerleaders Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) – who also happens to be the girlfriend of the school’s star quarterback, Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) – and Brittany (Kaia Gerber).
Ignored by the cool kids—there’s a rumour going around that they spent the summer in a juvenile-detention centre—Josie and PJ form a plan to get cozy with their crushes.
“We are literally at the bottom,” says PJ. “We have nowhere to go but up.”
When the news breaks that a female student was assaulted by a rival football team member, they form a fight club.
“So, we teach a bunch of girls how to defend themselves,” says PJ. “They’ll be grateful. Next thing you know, Isabel and Brittany are kissing us on the mouths!”
Of course, an outlandish plan like this has outlandish and unexpected repercussions when a show of solidarity goes one step too far.
Unapologetically rowdy and rambunctious, but also cheerfully sweet and sensitive, “Bottoms” is one of the funniest and bloodiest stories about the anarchy of adolescence to hit screens since “Heathers.” It follows high school movie tropes right out of the John Hughes handbook, but subverts each and every one of them to create something unexpected.
The idea of creating a fight club as a way to get girlfriends may be far out, but the premise is brought back to earth by Josie and PJ and their very understandable motivations. They want what every teenager wants; to be part of the crowd, to be popular and to have a special someone.
In that context, “Bottoms” emulates many other teen comedies. Add some broken noses and bloodied lips and you get an off-kilter but genuine look at life in the halls and classrooms of almost every high school.
At the heart of it all are Edebiri and Sennot. Three years ago, they starred in a Comedy Central digital series titled “Ayo and Rachel Are Single,” and their chemistry remains intact. Sennot (who co-wrote the script with director Emma Seligman) is brash and bold, mining the material for all its absurdity. Edebiri is more deadpan, a gentler presence who seems aware of the absurdity of the situation. .
For all its bravado, attitude and heightened humour, “Bottoms” is a remarkably insightful and introspective look at high school and female friendship. That it is also an unruly good time just adds to its quirky charm.
YOU ARE SO NOT INVITED TO MY BAT MITZVAH: 4 STARS
Cry nepotism all you like, but “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” now streaming on Netflix, transcends its Sandler-family-affair roots. What was clearly meant to be a showcase for comedian Adam Sandler’s youngest daughter, Sunny, is, in fact, strengthened by the alleged nepotism.
A funny and heartwarming look at growing pains and friendship, the movie is made more relatable by its family vibe and a breakout performance from the so-called “nepo-baby.”
Adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 young adult novel of the same name, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” stars Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine as Stacy Friedman and Lydia Rodriguez, 12-year-old best friends navigating school, first crushes and their impending Bat Mitzvahs.
Stacy spends her time practicing her Torah readings and prayers, planning her elaborate Bat Mitzvah (she wants a virgin mojito bar) and thinking about her secret, but all-consuming, crush on Hebrew school tween heartthrob Andy (Dylan Hoffman).
“Do you realize that one day he will be mine and you’ll have a cool boyfriend too,” Stacy says to Lydia, “and then we’ll have a joint wedding and move to adjoining lofts in Tribeca?”
“In Taylor Swift’s building!” adds Lydia excitedly.
Their girl-power bond is strained when Lydia’s reaction to Stacy’s failed attempt at impressing Andy only makes the humiliating situation worse. Their lifelong friendship is further tested when Lydia begins hanging out with the cool crowd and is cleaved into pieces when Stacy catches Lydia playing kissy-face with Andy at a party. The lip-lock changes everything, including their long-held plans for their Bat Mitzvahs.
“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is a charming coming-of-age story that breathes the same air as “Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.”
Like Judy Blume and John Hughes, director Sammi Cohen avoids any hint of nostalgia. This is a timeless yet of-the-moment look at the all-or-nothing anxiety of adolescence, a time of heightened emotions, tight yet tenuous friendships and hard life lessons.
The film’s biggest strength is the leads, Sandler and Lorraine. Both hand in natural, effortless performances that capture the depth of their characters' friendship and fall-out.
It’s often very funny and sometimes over-the-top, but every eye-roll and heartfelt moment feels authentic.
It’s a breakout role for Sandler, who, after some small roles in her father’s films, proves she is capable of carrying a movie. Stacy changes over the course of the story, morphing from selfish preteen to selfless friend. It’s not a new arc in young adult film, but Sandler pulls it off with humour and relatability.
The movie doesn’t break much new ground -- the break-up-and-make-up story beats are somewhat predictable -- but the sweet and sassy performances (including great supporting work by Sarah Sherman as the rambunctious Rabbi Rebecca) and genuine family vibe make “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” a welcome addition to the Sandler Family catalogue.
ZOMBIE TOWN: 2 ½ STARS
Sometimes called the "Stephen King of children's literature," R.L. Stine has inspired bad dreams for decades. The author of hundreds of horror fiction novels for youngsters, including the classic “Goosebumps” series, returns to the big screen this week with “Zombie Town,” a teen horror comedy based on his 2012 novel of the same name.
The action takes place on one eventful night in Carverville, a small town named after legendary B-movie horror director Len Carver (Dan Aykroyd).
“This whole town is just a bunch of zombie-following idiots,” grumbles Mike (Marlon Kazadi), the only guy in town who doesn’t like zombie movies.
It’s the eve of the premiere of Carver’s latest “flesh-drenched extravaganza,” his first film in decades.
“You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll kiss your five bucks goodbye!” screams the film’s trailer. Everyone in town is excited except for Mike, who works at the theatre and will have to watch the film whether he likes it or not.
When Carver takes ill before the show, the screening is cancelled, but Mike’s friend Amy (Madi Monroe) convinces him to give her a private screening. As white light bounces off the blank screen, strange things begin happening. Mike and Amy protect themselves from the weird glow with film cannister lids embossed with an ancient symbol.
The symbol’s mystical power protects them from the film’s magical spell, but outside the theatre, all over town, the good folks of Carverville have been transformed into the living dead. “You have to get over your fear of zombies,” Amy says. “It is just us and them now.”
Mike and Amy realize that if they are to save themselves and their town, they must track down Carver and put an end to his film’s zombie curse.
The zombies in “Zombie Town” may amble around with George A. Romero-style menace, but this is no “Night of the Living Dead.” Thrills and chills are few and far between, pitched toward the younger end of the YA scares of “Goosebumps.”
Director Peter Lepeniotis aims for an Amblin PG-13 feel, that mix of plucky young people and the supernatural, but falls just short because the film has no real menace. Sure, the town has been zombified, but the peril and the frights are kept to a minimum.
Raising the stakes and ramping up the horror may have given the movie more edge, without risking the alienation of the core audience.
It's a bit of fun to see Aykroyd ham it up as the tormented filmmaker in “Zombie Town,” and cameos from Chevy Chase, Henry Czerny and “Kids in the Hall” alums Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch add some texture, but overall it doesn’t bring quite enough life to the undead.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and residents are returning to find towns devastated in the path of Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Statistics Canada to release June and second quarter GDP numbers today
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on how the overall economy is faring this morning. The agency is expected to release its GDP figures for June and for the second quarter as a whole.
Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again, after record 2022
A top glacier watcher has warned that a warm early summer combined with a heat wave last week may have caused severe glacier melt in Switzerland, threatening to make 2023 its second-worst year for ice loss after a record thaw last year.
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
Canada
-
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
-
First Nation reflects on grief and healing one year after stabbing rampage
Members of James Smith Cree Nation take time for reflection almost a year after chaos descended on the tight-knit community as Myles Sanderson, 32, moved from home to home, busting down doors and attacking people with a knife.
-
Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
-
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
World
-
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
-
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy on Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
-
Hawaii investigates unsolicited land offers as the state tries to keep Lahaina in local hands
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Thursday his administration has opened several investigations into people who have allegedly made unsolicited offers for property in the fire-stricken Maui town of Lahaina in violation of a new emergency order.
-
Russia's Putin and Turkiye's Erdogan will meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war.
-
Emergency services leave South Africa fire scene. Now comes the grisly task of identifying bodies
Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa's deadliest inner-city fires and pathologists faced the grisly task Friday of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that have been transported to several mortuaries across the city of Johannesburg.
Politics
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
-
MP Chong to appear before U.S. Congress to discuss foreign interference by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is going to D.C. after months of making headlines for being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong has been invited to testify before the United States Congress on the subject in September.
Health
-
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
'They do have this ability to help': Non-profit targets music festivals as a place to distribute Naloxone
At music festivals across the U.S. this summer, there’s a booth drawing a lot of attention. Away from the stage of stars, it’s not food or drinks, but it is free. Between sets of their favourite bands, fans can get the tools and knowledge to reverse an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
-
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
-
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favoUrable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003.
Business
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
-
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
-
Statistics Canada to release June and second quarter GDP numbers today
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on how the overall economy is faring this morning. The agency is expected to release its GDP figures for June and for the second quarter as a whole.
Lifestyle
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
-
Orphaned, injured bear cub rescued from wildfire-ravaged area in B.C.'s Shuswap
A black bear cub that was inured and orphaned during a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been rescued and is recovering.
Sports
-
John Isner heads to retirement after U.S. Open last-set tiebreaker losses in singles and doubles
John Isner rested his chin on clasped hands, the words coming slowly, the tears welling in his eyes, as he spoke during a news conference at the U.S. Open on Thursday, his last day as a professional tennis player.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.
-
Sports integrity commissioner says safe sport gaps exposed in first year of office
Sarah-Eve Pelletier's first year as Canada's sport integrity commissioner showed her that her reach doesn't extend far enough. Federally funded sports bodies are among the 86 organizations now under the umbrella of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which was established in June 2022 to administrate the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.