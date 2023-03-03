Movie reviews: 'Creed III' is knockout climax to a sometimes formulaic, but heartfelt, story

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

After deliberating for less than three hours Thursday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.

