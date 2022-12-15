Movie reviews: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' has breathtaking visuals, but too simple a story
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: 4 STARS
This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Kate Winslet, as Ronal, left, and Cliff Curtis, as Tonowari, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." (20th Century Studios via AP)
“Avatar: The Way of Water” harkens back to a time when Hollywood bigshots thought, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, a 3D picture is worth a million words.” The original film, 2009’s “Avatar” was director James Cameron’s grand experiment in the audience’s tolerance for 2 hours 42 minutes of images popping off the screen.
Thirteen years ago, the million words theory worked. “Avatar” was a massive hit, grossing almost 3 billion dollars worldwide, as rumors of a series of sequels hung in the air. Delay after delay kept the blue people off screens for so long, four presidents came and went while Cameron tinkered with the story and the technology to bring his vision to life.
The tinkering is finally over. Cameron returns to theatres with the first of four planned sequels, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” an epic 3D sequel that mixes astonishing visuals with eye-rolling teenagers, a character with the b-movie name Z-Dog and a 3 hour and 12-minute tale of colonialism.
Set on Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon from the Alpha Centauri System populated by the Na’vi, the nine to 10 feet tall Indigenous peoples, the movie picks up the action more than a decade after the events of the first film. Former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who left his human body behind to permanently become Na'vi, lives on the peaceful planet with wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and children.
Their idyll is interrupted with the return of the Sky People, humans who want to“pacify the hostiles” and takeover Pandora.
“Earth is dying,” says General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco). “Pandora is the new frontier.”
Despite having been killed off in the original, the Pandora-bound team is led by the ruthless Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), a genetically engineered “recombinant” or avatar version of the late Marine, implanted with his mind and emotions. “We have been brought back in the form of our enemy,” he says of he and his team. He plans on taking Pandora at any cost, and getting revenge on Sully, who he sees as a traitor.
Forced into hiding with Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), Ronal (Kate Winslet) and the reef people clan of Metkayina, Sully and his family learn the way of water—"no beginning and no end”—and fight to defend their world.
So, the big question is: Was “Avatar: The Way of Water” worth the wait?
As a technical achievement, yes, unquestionably. The visuals are stunning, particularly in the underwater scenes. Cameron’s camera has a nimbleness often missing in 3D films, which often feel locked-down. His fluid camera roams, on land and sea, capturing some of the most eye-popping, breathtaking scenes of this, or any other, season. Each and every frame is carefully considered, and most could be cut out, framed and hung on the wall to great effect.
The visuals facilitate Cameron’s world building, providing tantalizing views of the forest land of Pandora and the wet ‘n wild world of Metkayina, complete with giant whale-like creatures that could have sprung from the imagination of Ray Harryhausen, and lush, colorful flora and fauna.
It does not look like any other 3D film—even the original “Avatar”—and will engage the eye and stimulate the brain.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the story, which is as simple as the images are complex. Essentially, Cameron continues the colonialization themes of the first film, while adding in mysticism, traditional medicine, poachers and even a nod to Jonah and the Whale.
Most of all, it is a story of family, of parents and children. Apparently, Pandorian kids behave sort of like Earth teens, eye rolls, attitude and all. The family relationships add an intimate element to the epic story, but the visuals often get in the way of the storytelling.
Long action sequences, like a spectacular sea creature attack, take away from the movie’s main thrust, pushing the running time upwards, but not advancing the story. Perhaps they are scheduled in to accommodate bathroom breaks. Whatever the reason, they showcase Cameron’s mastery of the form but often feel spectacular simply for the sake of spectacle.
Loud and proud, “Avatar: The Way of Water” can be, by times, overwhelming, but it’s also the kind of grand scale movie that demands to be seen on the biggest, most immersive screen possible. Cameron shoots for the moon, but goes even further, to a place called Pandora.
BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS: 2 ½ STARS
This image released by Netflix shows Daniel Gimenez Cacho in a scene from "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths." (Netflix via AP)
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” the new Netflix film from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Oscar winning director of “The Revenant” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), is for people who didn’t think Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz” was self-indulgent enough.
A surreal treatise on the search for purpose in life, “Bardo”—a Buddhist name for the transitional state between death and rebirth—is cut loose of reality, existing in a world where a newborn baby can whisper a request to stay in his mother’s womb because the world is too messed up.
Living in this whimsical world is Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a journalist-turned-documentary-filmmaker just days away from becoming the first Mexican to be awarded a prestigious American journalism accolade. Instead of elation, Silverio develops a bad case of imposter’s syndrome. He anxiously questions everything, from his professional success and Mexican identity, to family trauma and the biggest question of all, what, exactly are we doing here? “Success,” he says, “has been my biggest failure.”
He spends the movie gazing into what seems to be a never-ending navel, one filled with existential crisis and vivid fever dreams.
There are undeniably unforgettable images contained in Iñárritu’s ethereal, dreamlike film. A conversation with conquistador Hernán Cortés, at the top of a pyramid of corpses will sear itself into your corneas and the opening shot, of Silverio’s shadow leapfrogging through a desert, is beautiful and haunting. But as memorable as these sequences are, they feel as if Iñárritu is flexing a muscle, pumping the movie up with beefy visuals that exist simply for the sake of filling the screen, not filling out the storytelling.
The hallucinatory visuals often overwhelm the points Iñárritu attempts to elucidate. He is a master of cinematographic language, but the mix and match of Silverio’s rambling search for meaning with these flamboyant images, adds up to a showy, self-referential film, one that is too much enamored with itself.
Amusingly, Iñárritu seems to understand this. In one long scene a former friend turned television provocateur taunts Silverio, accusing him of being shallow and pretentious. It’s a meta moment, one in which the film’s characters accurately sum up the action happening around them onscreen. It is the most self-aware moment in “Bardo,” a movie that attempts to unearth life’s deeper meaning, but often is too obtuse to move the heart or the spirit.
THE ETERNAL DAUGHTER: 3 ½ STARS
This image released by A24 shows Tilda Swinton in a scene from "The Eternal Daughter." (Sandro Kopp/A24 via AP)“The Eternal Daughter,” now playing in theatres, is a gothic ghost story set at a hotel, but don’t check in expecting thrills and chills. This is psychological drama that plays upon the power of memories to create a sense of unease.
Written and directed by Joanna Hogg, the film stars Tilda Swinton in a dual role as screenwriter Julie Hart and her elderly mother Rosalind. Julie is in the early stages of writing a film about her relationship with her mother and has planned a stay at a stately, but remote hotel that once belonged to Rosalind’s aunt, in Wales. In the quiet of the Welsh countryside Julie hopes to mine her mother’s memories for details to enrich her screenplay.
When she was evacuated from London during the Blitz, Rosalind lived at the hotel, then a grand country mansion. Julie questions her about that time, “Were you aware of the war going on?” but Rosalind is reticent to dredge up some of the old memories. She remembers the happy times, but grows heartfelt when evoking the death of her brother, lost in the war during battle over the English Channel.
“You always said you had such happy memories here,” says Julie. “Oh mom, I’m so sorry. I feel so bad for bringing you here.”
“I did have happy memories here,” Rosalind replies, “but I also had other memories here and they’re all still alive.”
Despite her mother’s attempts to placate her, Julie is distraught at the pain she has caused by bringing Rosalind back to her childhood home. “It’s really difficult for me to think of her as being sad,” Julie says.
There is a fuzzy line between fantasy and reality in “The Eternal Daughter.” The old hotel, run by a tetchy front desk clerk (Carly-Sophia Davies), whose passive-aggression brings some humor to the staid situation, creaks in the night and shadows loom in the corners. It is the perfect Gothic breeding ground for Julie’s growing dread and paranoia. Director Hogg takes her time revealing the film’s direction, and whether or not characters, like the groundskeeper Bill (Joseph Mydell) are real or a figment of Julie’s imagination.
It’s not about thrills, it’s about mood. As the two women attempt to connect, to find a way through the memories to a real, tangible place, Hogg creates melodramatic psychological miasma that questions the very proceedings on the screen. There are no easy answers, as Swinton, masterfully playing both mother and daughter, explores the connection between reality, fantasy and memory, but the questions about identity left by the story will linger.
I’M TOTALLY FINE: 3 STARS
Like “Starman,” the 1984 Jeff Bridges movie about an alien who returns to Earth in the form of a heartbroken widow’s late husband, a new film is an out-of-this-world exploration of grief.
In “I’m Totally Fine,” a new dark comedy now on VOD, Jillian Bell plays Vanessa, a young woman struggling to clear her head after the sudden death of her best friend and business partner Jennifer (Natalie Morales).
Alone at the rental home, where she was planning a party to celebrate the success of their shared soft drink company, she is startled when someone—or something—who looks exactly like her late friend turns up in the kitchen. The strange situation becomes even stranger when new Jennifer (Morales) says she is an extraterrestrial, loaded with all of Jennifer memories, sent to Earth for forty-eight hours to study civilization. “Jennifer remains deceased,” says the species observation officer, “I am simply an extraterrestrial who has taken her form.”
Over the next two days, reluctantly at first, Vanessa undergoes tests and begins to understand the meaning of Alfred Lord Tennyson’s words, "'tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."
“I’m Totally Fine” is an undeniably weird odd-couple movie about the power of connection and the importance of letting go.
Bell is understated as she cycles through Vanessa’s stages of grief. “It might be fun to see how unstable I can get,” she says. Her world is inside out, but as alien Jennifer looks on, making notes—"Human has turned anger on herself.”—that actually help Vanessa punch a hole into the melancholy that hangs over her like a veil.
The far showier role belongs to Morales. As a monotone alien who is often bewildered by humanity, her unabashedly odd performance becomes endearing as she becomes the catapult for Vanessa’s catharsis. It’s a trick to find the balance between quirky and compassion, and Morales nails it.
Despite its odd story, “I’m Totally Fine” doesn’t go anywhere you don’t see coming, but the performances bring some real humanity to the alien premise.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Canada
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
-
As much as 20 cm of snow to fall in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick
Parts of Central and Eastern Canada could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weekend, as a winter storm continues its path eastward.
-
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
-
University of Calgary-led study looks into the secret behind reindeer regeneration
It's probably not Christmas magic, but a group of scientists at the University of Calgary is looking into why reindeer maintain an uncanny ability to perfectly regenerate their skin all their lives.
World
-
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
-
North Korea performs key test to build more threatening ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S.
-
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
-
China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves
A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing -- largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.
-
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
-
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Politics
-
'Money on the table': Those who don't file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.
-
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Health
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
-
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
University of Calgary-led study looks into the secret behind reindeer regeneration
It's probably not Christmas magic, but a group of scientists at the University of Calgary is looking into why reindeer maintain an uncanny ability to perfectly regenerate their skin all their lives.
-
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.
Entertainment
-
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
-
'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
-
Movie reviews: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' has breathtaking visuals, but too simple a story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water', 'Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, 'The Eternal Daughter' and 'I'm Totally Fine.'
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble
Losses in the energy and utility sectors helped lead a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock market also pulled back.
-
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.
-
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 U.S. stores
Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labour group organizing the effort.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three years
The national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
Sports
-
'Driven, motivated' Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
After scoring once in Canada's two games at last year's world juniors that were eventually shuttered because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Olen Zellweger led the reimaged August tournament in scoring among defencemen with two goals and 11 points to help his country win its 19th gold medal.
-
Canadian forward Levonte Johnson a finalist for soccer's MAC Hermann Trophy
Canadian forward Levonte Johnson, who helped Syracuse to the NCAA College Cup on Monday, is one of three finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The award is the top individual honour in NCAA Division I soccer.
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Autos
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.