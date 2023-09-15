Movie reviews: As a thriller, 'A Haunting in Venice' as lifeless as one of the movie's murder victims
A HAUNTING IN VENICE: 2 ½ STARS
After a short break caused by COVID, Kenneth Branagh’s handsome Agatha Christie adaptations, “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Death on the Nile” and now “A Haunting in Venice,” have become an annual tradition. Like fruit cake at Christmas, or those Halloween Molasses Kisses that stick to everything they come into contact with, the movies are a sweet treat, but are quickly forgotten.
Branagh returns as both director and elaborately mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. When we first see the world’s best, and most famous sleuth, he is in self-exile in Venice, living alone with only his bodyguard (Riccardo Scamarcio) for company and as protection from the crime groupies that pester him when he leaves the house.
He is burned out, tired of staring into the abyss of the worst of human behavior. Instead, he passes his time ensconced on his rooftop patio, enjoying the sun and the best pastries Venice has to offer.
His idyll is interrupted when an old friend, possibly his only friend, Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) drops by. She is the author of a string of detective novels based on Poirot’s exploits, and has a case she thinks will lure him out of retirement.
She convinces him to attend a Halloween night seance at the allegedly haunted palazzo of Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly), a mother grieving the tragic death of her daughter Alicia. The detective, a man of science, is skeptical, but agrees to attend, if only to expose the proceedings as fakery.
When people start dying, Poirot’s instincts kick in as he sorts through the red herrings, ghostly happenings and the backgrounds of each guest, including the pious housekeeper Olga Seminoff (Camille Cottin), the shell-shocked Dr. Leslie Ferrier (Jamie Dornan) and his precocious son Leopold (Jude Hill), and psychic medium Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), to get to the bottom of the case. “There have been two impossible murders,” he says, “as if the living have been killed by the dead. No one shall leave this place until I know who did it.”
“A Haunting in Venice” is the most gothic of Branagh’s Christie adaptations. Tilted camera angles and extreme close-ups lend a claustrophobic, and welcome weird vibe to the murder mystery. Add to that some jump scares and hallucinogenic imagery, and you get the jitteriest of Branagh’s Christie films. The rest of it, from the stunt casting to the big reveal at the end, feel more familiar, like ghostly spectres left over from the other films.
Branagh directs and performs with vigor, but the mechanics of the investigation sap much of the film’s energy and tension. Despite good performances— Cottin and Yeoh are standouts—the talky nature of Poirot’s interrogations, even when broken up by slick editing and inventive photography, slow the movie’s pace to a crawl.
Worse, the cross examinations don’t reveal much in the way of usable clues for the audience. One of the treats of a murder mystery as a viewer is the opportunity to follow along, to arrive at a conclusion based on the information provided. “A Haunting in Venice” cobbles together a series of clues, obvious only to Poirot and screenwriter Michael Green. It feels like a cheat when the great detective reveals an arcane fact not even hinted at in the narrative.
“A Haunting in Venice” is a beautiful-looking film, with exquisite, gothic production design and some fun performances, but as a thriller, it feels as lifeless as one of the movie’s murder victims.
THE RETIREMENT PLAN: 3 STARS
Nicolas Cage caps off a busy 2023 with “The Retirement Plan,” an unusual family dramedy that marks his fifth foray into theatres since New Year’s Day.
He plays Matt, a retired older guy, content with the life of a beach bum after a life of “government work.”
He was, he says, an arbitrator, someone who settled disputes and “gets the job done.” He was also a crappy father to Ashley (Ashley Greene), the daughter he left behind when he abandoned her and her sick mother years ago.
“If she wants to visualize me as dead, she has every right,” he says.
When Ashley and husband Jimmy (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) steal a hard drive from ruthless crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his Shakespeare-loving henchman Bobo (Ron Perlman), the baddies will do almost anything to get it back, including taking her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell).
Caught up in a web of trouble, Sarah reaches put to dear old dad, unaware of his violent past. As he assesses the situation, his instincts kick in as he levels the playing field.
“Here’s the thing boss,” says Bobo to Donnie, “the old guy keeps killing everybody. Everybody!”
“The Retirement Plan” owes a debt to Guy Ritchie. It doesn’t have the snap, crackle and pop of Ritchie’s early films, like “Snatch” or “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” but stylistically its mix of violence and comedy plays like Ritchie Lite.
Cage hands in a charming, off-the-wall take on Matt, possibly the goofiest and most casual assassin we’ve seen on screen since “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” He’s deadly, an unapologetic oddball, and more than just a bit silly, but it is Cage’s performance that breathes life into the desiccated one-last-job/bad father-with-a-violent-past genres. He’s letting his freak flag fly, having fun, and it shows.
“The Retirement Plan” isn’t a great movie, even by the standards of Cage’s choppy resume, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither should you.
EL CONDE: 3 ½ STARS
Based on Chile’s former authoritarian leader Augusto Pinochet, “El Conde,” now streaming on Netflix, is a satire that reimagines the president and dictator (and other politicians) as a soulless vampire. Metaphorically, the idea of politicians as bloodsucking leeches is not new, but this movie isn’t allegorical. It’s an ambitious vampire movie first and an alternate history political satire second.
Jaime Vadell plays the Count, a 250-year-old vampire, living in self-imposed exile in a crumbling mansion/bunker in remote Chile, with his wife, Lucia (Gloria Münchmeyer), and loyal and an attentive butler (Alfredo Castro). Since getting his first taste of blood licking Marie Antoinette’s plasma off the blade of a guillotine during the French Revolution, he’s been a power-hungry tyrant, most recently taking control of Chile until his “death” in 1990.
Hidden from view for decades, surviving on human heart smoothies he whips up in a blender, he is now in the throes of an existential crisis, troubled by what he perceives as the injustices of his legacy and the ennui of eternal life. “Some people live longer than they should,” he says.
Dispirited, he’s given up drinking blood, and is wasting away, but just as his immortality appears to be finding an end point, some unwelcome visitors—his five inheritance hungry children and a young nun (Paula Luchsinger) with exorcism on her mind—give the undead monster a reason to live.
Shooting in luscious, gothic black and white, Chilean director Pablo Larraín and cinematographer Ed Lachman recall F. W. Murnau and the Expressionist films of the 1920s and 30s. But just as the movie subverts what a political satire can be, the look of the movie also throws expectations off-kilter. The stately black and white suggests classic horror but the film’s grimly funny and witty script is closer on the laugh-a-minute meter to “Young Frankenstein” than “Dracula.” It’s not exactly a giggle fest, it is, after all, about the existence and persistence of evil, but it does trade in dark comedy in a way that Tod Browning never could have imagined.
The vampire allegory—that Pinochet is a parasite who sucked the life blood of his people—isn’t the most subtle, but it does have bite, sinking its teeth into the legacy of a monster.
Although “El Conde” veers off track near the mid-section, the sheer audacity of the idea and a third act reveal gets it back on track. It’s the most original vampire film to come along in years and one of the best sociopolitical satires this side of Armando Iannucci.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peered into the cockpit of Russia's most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Putin meets the leader of Belarus, who suggests joining Russia's move to boost ties with North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could could join Moscow's efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Canada
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
-
B.C. Sikh referendum to ask if Indian diplomat was responsible for 'assassination' of local leader
Organizers of an unofficial worldwide referendum on Punjabi independence have added a question to the ballot in B.C. asking if India's high commissioner was responsible for the killing of a prominent provincial Sikh leader in June.
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
World
-
Dominican Republic to close all borders with Haiti in a dispute over a canal
The Dominican Republic's president announced Thursday he would close all borders with neighboring Haiti starting Friday in a dispute over a canal on the Haitian side that would use water from a river along their frontier.
-
Putin meets the leader of Belarus, who suggests joining Russia's move to boost ties with North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could could join Moscow's efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Finland joins Baltic neighbors in banning Russian-registered cars from entering their territory
Finland is joining its three Baltic neighbors in banning vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
-
After attacks, British prime minister says American XL Bully dogs are dangerous and will be banned
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday described American XL Bully dogs as a "danger to our communities" and announced plans to ban the breed following a public outcry after a series of recent attacks.
-
Libya seals off flooded city so searchers can look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Libyan authorities sealed off an inundated city on Friday to allow search teams to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead after the official toll from flooding soared past 11,000. Authorities warned that disease and explosives shifted by the waters could take yet more lives.
-
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peered into the cockpit of Russia's most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries.
Politics
-
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
-
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
-
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on magic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and an oneness with the universe.
-
3 Canadian residents among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France, public health officials investigating
Three Canadian residents are among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France. Public health authorities in France are investigating the suspected outbreak after one individual with a suspected case, who is not from Canada, died.
Sci-Tech
-
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
-
TikTok is hit with US $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
European regulators slapped TikTok with a US $368 million fine on Friday for failing to protect children's privacy, the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe's strict data privacy rules.
-
A Canadian instrument made NASA's asteroid retrieval possible – and its job is still not over
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: As a thriller, 'A Haunting in Venice' as lifeless as one of the movie's murder victims
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'A Haunting in Venice,' 'The Retirement Plan' and 'El Conde.'
-
Hollywood strikes don't address unique challenges faced by Canadian BIPOC creators
Ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers have kept discussions about fair compensation and job protection at the forefront of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, but Canadian film industry players who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour say that still doesn't address the larger barriers they face.
-
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday.
Business
-
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
-
Haven't been paying attention to the looming UAW strike? What you need to know
Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down North America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.
Lifestyle
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
-
Blinded by a Russian shell, this Ukrainian soldier couldn't see his wedding. But cried at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn't see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Sports
-
Rubiales denies wrongdoing to Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at Women's World Cup
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, arrived at court in Madrid on Friday to give testimony to a judge investigating his kissing a player on the lips last month at the Women's World Cup.
-
Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
-
Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024
Shane van Gisbergen's expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
Autos
-
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
-
Haven't been paying attention to the looming UAW strike? What you need to know
Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down North America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.