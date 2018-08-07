

Relaxnews





Crime thriller "City of Lies," an investigation into the murders of hip-hop rivals Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, is not going to make its Sept. 7 U.S. release date, according to distributor Global Road Entertainment.

No replacement date has been set for the Johnny Depp film about the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

With Johnny Depp as Russell Poole, a retired Los Angeles Police Department detective who investigated the high-profile murder of rapper Christopher "B.I.G." Wallace, "City of Lies" was based on a 2002 book called "LAbyrinth", by Randall Sullivan.

Sullivan was the inspiration for the movie's second lead, a journalist and writer played by Forest Whitaker, who approaches Poole and draws out his theory connecting the two murders with an infamous record label owner and members of the LAPD.

Global Road Entertainment -- which has so far released action movie "Hotel Artemis," canine comedy "Show Dogs" and romantic drama "Midnight Sun" in 2018 -- had previously set "City of Lies" for a Sept. 7 bow.

That original "City of Lies" date was to have coincided with Wallace's birthday but, in taking the movie off its schedule, Global Road avoids a direct match-up with "Peppermint," which is an action movie from "Taken" director Pierre Morel, as well as the fifth movie in "The Conjuring" franchise, "The Nun."

The following week of Sept. 14 sees the release of sci-fi action movie "The Predator," axe-murder biopic "Lizzie," true life crime drama "White Boy Rick," and missing persons thriller "A Simple Favor."