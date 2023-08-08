Mourners in Ireland pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor at funeral procession
Sinead O'Connor was remembered Tuesday for bringing "joy to countless people the world over" and then honoured by emotional fans who thronged the streets of the Irish coastal town she had called home. They sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" as a hearse passed by carrying the singer's casket to its final resting place.
The funeral held for loved ones and friends reflected her spirituality and the impact she had on her homeland and the music world. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins attended along with musical luminaries such as Bono of U2 and Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats.
But the procession to a cemetery for a private burial reflected the broader impact of her life on devotees moved by her pure voice and emotional depth and touched by her sometimes troubled life.
Hundreds of people made the pilgrimage to her former home in Bray, the seaside village south of Dublin where O'Connor lived for 15 years before she recently moved to London, where she was found dead in her home last month.
They sang, they cried, they tossed flowers on the hearse and laid their hands on the vehicle when it came to a stop outside the white house with its distinctive pink entrance and a corner painted in the alternating green, yellow and red of the Rastafarian flag. Bouquets of flowers and written tributes were laid against the stone wall outside.
"She was adored by everyone in all her talent and beauty, and the voice she gave to us when we weren't able to say the things that were happening to us," said Simone George, who had listened to O'Connor since she was a girl. "She was able to be brave and I think that's why this is really painful for people in a way: that it isn't just a celebrity, it isn't any other artist. I think she symbolizes something very different for Irish people."
A vintage VW camper van with rooftop speakers blasting some of the singer's best-known songs led the hearse at walking pace through the thick crowd of admirers in the town. It was playing "Natural Mystic," by Bob Marley, her hero, as the procession stopped outside her former home and was greeted with lengthy applause.
O'Connor, who was raised Catholic and became a controversial figure after she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992, later converted to Islam. An imam delivered a eulogy that bridged both worlds.
Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri of the Islamic Centre of Ireland said O'Connor had "brought diverse souls together through her art" as he "bid farewell to a remarkable soul who touched us all."
"Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance," he said in the eulogy posted online. "The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over."
A group that had been waiting well over an hour outside O'Connor's former home, singing her songs at times, snapped photos through the windows of the hearse where her coffin was dwarfed by a pile of blue hydrangeas and pink roses. A black and white photo of the younger singer smiling with her trademark shaven head and her large eyes could be seen through the rear window.
Ruth O'Shea, who had come to Bray with her two daughters, became teary as she spoke of O'Connor's significance, saying she had "meant the world" to her.
"She was so rebellious and empowering and inspiring, and my mother hated me listening to her music," O'Shea said. "She was just brilliant. Brilliant -- I loved her, and then the kids, I suppose by osmosis because I played her when they were both growing up, they'd go, 'Oh God, mom's listening to Sinead O'Connor, she's obviously had a rough day.' She just gave me hope. And I just loved her."
O'Connor, 56, was found unresponsive at her London home on July 26. Police have not shared a cause of death, though they said her death was not suspicious.
O'Connor's family had invited the public to pay their respects during the funeral procession.
"Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it," her family said in a statement. "With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Wicklow (county) and beyond, since she left ... to go to another place."
Fans tucked handwritten notes and flowers behind a chain wrapped around a granite post at the entrance to her former home, thanking her for sharing her voice and her music. One sign listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees.
"Thanks for your short special life," one note read. "Gone too soon."
O'Connor, a multi-octave mezzo soprano of extraordinary emotional range who was recognizable by her shaved head, began her career singing on the streets of Dublin and soon rose to international fame.
She became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince's ballad "Nothing Compares 2 U," which topped charts from Europe to Australia.
She was a critic of the Roman Catholic Church well before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported and denounced the church as the enemy.
She was public about her struggles with mental illness. When her teenage son Shane died by suicide last year, O'Connor tweeted there was "no point living without him" and she was soon hospitalized. Her final tweet, sent July 17, read "For all mothers of Suicided children," and linked to a Tibetan compassion mantra.
------
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health matters, the following resources may be available to you:
Hope for Wellness Helpline for Indigenous Peoples (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
Wellness Together Canada: 1-866-585-0445
Drug Rehab Services: 1-877-254-3348
SMART Recovery
Families for Addiction Recovery: 1-855-377-6677
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Visitors helped off Sulphur Mountain after power outage shuts down Banff Gondola
Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
A judge sentenced Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion.
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
These eye drops are being recalled in Canada because of risk of infection
Health Canada is recalling a brand of eye drops, saying use of the product may cause microbial growth, leading to the risk of an eye infection.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
WATCH | Canada will likely see rise in COVID cases by late August: infectious disease expert
A new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain has emerged and an infectious disease expert believes that Canada will likely see a rise in cases by late August or early September.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Canada
-
Petition urges St. Lucia government to stop Dollarama executive from expanding vacation home near UNESCO site
There are more than 20,000 signatures on a petition from a group in Saint Lucia trying to block a senior Dollarama executive from Quebec from expanding his vacation home at the foot of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Montreal police investigating suspected arson at future Canora REM station
A fire at a future light-rail station in Montreal is being investigated as a case of arson, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., Montreal police received 911 calls reporting a fire at the Canora station, which is under construction in the borough of Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
-
Visitors helped off Sulphur Mountain after power outage shuts down Banff Gondola
Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight.
-
14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Newfoundland sudden death
A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder following what police initially described as a 'sudden death' at a home in Newfoundland.
-
Pilot program seeks to reward companies that better protect temporary foreign workers
Ottawa introduced a new three-year pilot program Tuesday that would incentivize employers to follow worker-protection rules by making it easier for them to hire temporary foreign workers.
World
-
Mexico shutters 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts after U.S. warned of dangerous pill sales
Mexico has shuttered 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts, six months after a research report warned that drug stores in Mexico were offering foreigners pills they passed off as Oxycodone, Percocet and Adderall without prescriptions, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Trump vows to keep talking about criminal cases despite prosecutors pushing for protective order
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted special counsel Jack Smith anew and vowed to continue campaigning on his criminal cases even as prosecutors seek a protective order to limit the evidence that he and his team can share.
-
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
Declaring it good "not only for Arizona but for the planet," President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, turning the decades-long visions of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality.
-
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing -- already in short supply -- continues to rise.
-
U.S. east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
Crews across the eastern U.S. worked Tuesday to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity following severe storms that killed at least two people, cut power to more than a million customers at their peak, and forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations.
-
A 6-year-old said 'I did it' after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say
In the moments after a 6-year-old shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom last January, the boy made statements including "I shot that (expletive) dead," and "I did it. I got my mom's gun last night," according to recently unsealed police search warrants.
Politics
-
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
-
Health advocacy work helped to heal Mark Holland during mental health crisis
Advocating for the health of Canadians gave Mark Holland a sense of purpose he needed to help pull him out of the darkest period of his life, the newly appointed health minister said in an interview.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.
Health
-
'I’m ready to conquer the world': Indigenous man cycles from New Brunswick to B.C. to advocate for mental health
Nanaimo-born Chris Aubichon is about to return to his home city for the first time in two decades after cycling 5,500 kilometres across the country in hopes of improving his health and education.
-
How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts
The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures, with forecasters on Monday extending an excessive heat warning through the weekend for Arizona's most populated area, and alerting residents in parts of Nevada and New Mexico to stay indoors.
-
Ontario proposing new regulations to protect workers from heat-related illnesses
Ontario is proposing regulations to protect workers in the province from heat-related illnesses amid a rise in extreme heat events across Canada due to climate change.
Sci-Tech
-
Moon mission with Canada's Jeremy Hansen remains on schedule for November 2024: NASA
Officials at NASA say the mission that will send a Canadian astronaut into lunar space for the first time is still on track to launch in November of next year.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
Entertainment
-
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
A judge sentenced Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion.
-
Vancouver translator finally compensated for unauthorized work in British Museum
A Canadian translator says she's reached a settlement with the British Museum over unauthorized use of her work.
-
Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut in Netflix's `Heart of Stone'
Bollywood superstar actress, Alia Bhatt. makes her Hollywood debut in Netflix's `Heart of Stone.'
Business
-
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
-
News publishers, broadcasters call for investigation into Meta's news blocking
A group of Canadian news publishers and broadcasters are calling on Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate and prohibit Meta from blocking news content on its digital platforms.
-
This is when LCBO will phase out paper bags at all locations
Soon, paper bags will no longer be available at Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores.
Lifestyle
-
Billions of hashtag views on TikTok show what everyone is reading
A new report suggests these are the top 15 books being talked about on TikTok.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
Dog walker 'ignored' warning not to approach black bear, says B.C. photographer
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
Sports
-
Canada's Fernandez cruises to two-set win over American Stearns in NBO first round
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.
-
For Nigeria's Super Falcons, a narrow Women's World Cup exit is the start of a journey, not the end
Chiamaka Nnadozie's Nigeria lineup had two chances hit the crossbar in a scoreless draw, and only missed out on the Women's World Cup quarterfinals after losing a penalty shootout against England.
-
Former Toronto Blue Jays player to be awarded Level of Excellence
One of the Toronto Blue Jays most prolific players is coming back to the city this weekend.
Autos
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.