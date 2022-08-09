Motown stars celebrate completion of museum expansion phases

Original Temptation Otis Williams, left, and Smokey Robinson speak in front of the Motown Museum during a celebration for the completion of two of three phases of an ambitious expansion plan for the museum, including a new square/courtyard in front of the property, in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) Original Temptation Otis Williams, left, and Smokey Robinson speak in front of the Motown Museum during a celebration for the completion of two of three phases of an ambitious expansion plan for the museum, including a new square/courtyard in front of the property, in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social