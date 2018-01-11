Motorhead guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke dies at 67
The band Motorhead at the House of Blues in Atlantic City on March 5, 2011 (Flickr / Vladimir / CC By-SA 2.0)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 9:53AM EST
LONDON - British hard rock band Motorhead says former guitarist Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke has died aged 67.
Motorhead says on Facebook that Clarke died Wednesday in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.
Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band's classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.
Kilmister and Taylor both died in 2015.
Clarke's time in Motorhead produced some of the band's biggest hits, including the ferocious anthem "Ace of Spades."
Clarke left Motorhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway.
We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight...Edward Allan Clarke - or as we all...Posted by Official Motörhead on Thursday, January 11, 2018