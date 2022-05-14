Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say

Young Thug performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago, on Aug. 1, 2021. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP, File) Young Thug performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago, on Aug. 1, 2021. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social