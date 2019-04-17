

Hilary Fox, The Canadian Press





LONDON - Celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the Monty Python comedy classic "Life of Brian" are being somewhat overshadowed by the health news of member Terry Jones.

Jones is "very robust" although "on the downhill slope" due to dementia, according to his friend and colleague Michael Palin. Jones was diagnosed in 2015 with a form of dementia that impairs the ability to speak.

"Life of Brian," which Jones directed, is being feted with a worldwide re-release on Friday. It is among the comic group's revered 45 TV comedy episodes, five films and a blockbuster Broadway musical.

When "Life of Brian" came out four decades ago, it stirred controversy because of its plotline: It was about a man named Brian Cohen who was born next to Jesus and mistaken for the Messiah.