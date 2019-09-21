

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- Holy scattered Bat-Signals, Batman!

The classic black-and-yellow symbol for the Caped Crusader will light up the skies in 13 cities across the globe on Saturday night in celebration for DC’s annual Batman Day.

Montreal is the only Canadian city where you can see the Bat-Signal, which is timed with the DC hero’s 80th anniversary. Other cities include Barcelona, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Berlin, and São Paulo, according to DC Comics’ website.

Bat fans in Montreal can spot the iconic symbol shining onto the Place Dupuis Complex in the city’s downtown.

DC Comics even created a nifty Bat-Tracker where all of the Dark Knight insignias will light up the night sky in each city at approximately 8 p.m. local time.

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, in the press release.

She said the “beacon of inspiration” will help make Batman Day a “global celebration for all the fans.”

Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September to commemorate the comic book icon which was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Batman made his first appearance in Detective Comics #27 back in May 1939 and has since shown up in television shows, animated cartoons, movies and plenty of toys.

If you have access to a Bat-Plane, here is the full list of cities where you can catch the Bat-Signal.