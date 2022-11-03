Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described “video wizard” who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
“That was very much, 'How can I make the quickest, most impactful and surprising internet video?'" Parry says of a video posted to Twitter in 2021 that has since racked up nearly 20 million views. “I’m just falling onto my face, so it grabs you right away.”
Each one of Parry’s visual effects videos – which include falling toward a counter and turning into a banana – take between two and three days to make.
“You’re kind of collecting pieces of footage,” Parry says. “So I will film myself falling onto cushions, and now I can't have the cushions there so I will film the floor. And what about my shadow while I’m falling? So I will film me hovering over the floor to collect the shadow.”
It’s that attention to detail that results in videos that leave viewers scratching their heads.
“It’s pretty logical when you think about it. You kind of just start unravelling the puzzle and figure out how you are going to add all these elements and piece together a seamless-looking shot.”
After graduating from Sheridan College, Parry began working in animated films while also creating his own videos on the side. Soon, he had enough clients and social media followers to start his own business, dreaming up stop-motion animation for companies like Intel and Lego.
“The companies basically say, ‘Make whatever you want,’” he says. “They're hiring me to do what I do, so I get to be as creative as possible.”
Much of his client work involves stop-motion animation, one of the primary ways special effects were created in Hollywood before computers.
“Stop-motion is pretty simple,” Parry says. “You have an object, you take a picture. You move it and you take another picture. When you play those images back at speed it looks like the object has a mind of its own.”
Parry says, his always dreaming up something. He even recreated the Netflix intro using $30 worth of yarn.
“The challenges with the visual effects stuff is being so incredibly precise,” he says, though he admits he enjoys the painstaking attention to detail needed to pull off these videos.
“You can feel that handmade, hand-of-the-artist quality to it,” he says. “When you see an object bouncing around you know someone has been touching it, moving it and its taken days or weeks to create.”
