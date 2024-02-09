Entertainment

    • 'Moana 2' coming to theatres this fall

    'Moana 2' will be debut in theaters this fall. (Walt Disney Pictures) 'Moana 2' will be debut in theaters this fall. (Walt Disney Pictures)
    The line where the sky meets the sea is calling "Moana" again.

    Disney announced a sequel to the hit 2016 animated film on Wednesday, and even revealed a release date.

    The movie is a pivot from original plans, which was going to have "Moana 2" play out in a TV series.

    "Moana" proved to be a big success for Disney, making over US$680 million at the box office and the most-streamed movie of 2023, according Nielsen tracking.

    The "epic animated musical 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers," a synopsis from Disney states,

    The synopsis continued: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

    The sequel is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and will feature music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

    "Moana 2" hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

