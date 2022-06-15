Mo'Nique, Netflix reportedly settle her suit alleging bias

In this March 7, 2010 file photo, Mo'Nique arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) In this March 7, 2010 file photo, Mo'Nique arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social