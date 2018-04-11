

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store and one of the most influential figures in stand-up for more than four decades, has died.

Spokeswoman Jodi Gottlieb released a statement from the club announcing Shore's death on Wednesday. She was 87.

No cause was given, but her son Pauly Shore, a comedian and actor, tweeted that she had been in hospice.

The Comedy Store was two years old when Mitzi Shore took over ownership after divorcing the club's co-founder, comedian Sammy Shore, in 1974.

She arrived at a moment when a huge stand-up boom was erupting.

Virtually every major comic from Richard Pryor to Robin Williams to Jerry Seinfeld used the club as a stepping-stone and returned to hone their acts after gaining fame.