Mitzi Shore, founder of stand-up mecca The Comedy Store, dies at 87
Comedian Pauly Shore is shown with his mother, Mitzi Shore, in this photo posted on his Facebook page.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:26PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store and one of the most influential figures in stand-up for more than four decades, has died.
Spokeswoman Jodi Gottlieb released a statement from the club announcing Shore's death on Wednesday. She was 87.
No cause was given, but her son Pauly Shore, a comedian and actor, tweeted that she had been in hospice.
The Comedy Store was two years old when Mitzi Shore took over ownership after divorcing the club's co-founder, comedian Sammy Shore, in 1974.
She arrived at a moment when a huge stand-up boom was erupting.
Virtually every major comic from Richard Pryor to Robin Williams to Jerry Seinfeld used the club as a stepping-stone and returned to hone their acts after gaining fame.