Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'
A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It" has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott. (Twitter/MissyElliott)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:14PM EDT
WEST WARWICK, R.I. -- A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It" has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.
Mary Halsey, of West Warwick, recently performed a version of the 2002 hit at an outdoor party at a park and posted the performance on her Facebook page.
Elliott reposted Halsey's video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote : "I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER."
She added that Halsey "straight killed" the song.
Halsey's video had been shared more than 140,000 times and had 7.1 million views as of Thursday.
Halsey, a recreation assistant at a nursing and rehabilitation facility, says she knew the video would be big "but I had no idea it would be this big."
I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER�������� forreal doe����& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food�� yo I’m done!�� but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all���� I love it������ pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018
