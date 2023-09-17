Missing the Emmy Awards? What's happening with the strike-delayed celebration of television
In a normal year -- if there is any such thing in Hollywood anymore -- the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony would be Monday night, and the many nominees from shows like " Succession " and " Ted Lasso " would be claiming their trophies or happily clapping for the winners.
Instead, the actors and writers strikes brought a postponement until January.
Here's a look at what's happening, and what may happen, with the awards that have been thrown off course.
HOW THE STRIKES AFFECTED NOMINATIONS
A shadow hung over this year's Emmys from the start. Writers, who are essential to the process both as nominees and the people who provide jokes and patter for the show, had been on strike for more than two months when the nominees were announced June 11. Then just three days after "Succession," " White Lotus," " The Last of Us " and "Ted Lasso" were named as the top nominees, leaders of the actors union announced they would join writers in a historic Hollywood work stoppage.
With union rules allowing no interviews, panels or awards-show participation, acting nominees had just a few days to do the kind of media promotion that is usually rampant after a nomination. Writers couldn't do it at all.
NEW DATE PUTS THE EMMYS IN PRIME AWARDS SEASON
The Television Academy and Fox TV, which was scheduled to air the show this year, initially kept the original Sept. 18 show date in place, with hopes the strikes would end quickly.
But with no realistic prospects for resolution, Fox and the academy decided in mid-August to change the show date to Jan. 15, 2024, Martin Luther King Day, at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. No host has been announced.
The January date in many ways makes sense. Because they are still tied to the traditional fall-through-spring broadcast television season, the Emmys have been among the few awards shows held in September. That TV model, as the strikers know all too well, has been upended by cable and streaming structures that observe no such conventions. That traditional Emmy scheduling was starting to create odd situations. Voters were casting ballots for season one of the "The Bear" -- which got 13 nominations -- after season two had already aired. And now the results won't be known until nearly a year after the second season premiere.
The January date will put the Emmys within the rest of Hollywood's awards season, when red carpets rule and performers are on the promotional prowl. The show is slated for about a week after the Golden Globes and about six weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards -- both ceremonies that honor television along with movies.
The date also puts it in line with the Emmys' early years in the late 1940s and early 1950s, when they were held in January or February.
The delay is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks came just five days before the planned ceremony. Then the launch of the war in Afghanistan, which came hours before the rescheduled October show, prompted another postponement until November, when a small, restrained show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres finally ran.
The 2020 ceremony, dominated by " Schitt's Creek " and dubbed the "Pandemmies" by host Jimmy Kimmel was seriously scaled back because of the coronavirus, with nominees accepting trophies and making speeches from remote locations, but the date was never moved.
THE VOTES ARE ALL IN
With nothing else normal about the Emmys, the Television Academy at least wanted the voting process to go on as planned, and for the results to be as close as possible to what they would have been without the upheaval.
The Emmys are decided by votes from the nearly 20,000 members of the Television Academy. The membership is divided into 31 peer groups including animators, performers, directors and writers. Members of each group vote for Emmy winners in those categories, and all eligible voters can cast ballots for the awards that go to entire shows, including best drama series and best drama series.
This year's ballots went out as planned on Aug. 17 and had to be returned by Aug. 28. That means the winners are already decided, but it will be four months -- at least -- before the envelopes are opened revealing them.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The new date looked a long way off when it was scheduled, but Emmy organizers may have to face the prospect that the strikes could still be going on in January. Writers have currently been off the job for 4.5 months, the actors for two months. The stoppages spilling into next year would make them historically long, and go well past initial predictions.
Negotiations between writers and studio s have been slow in restarting. There have been no talks, and none are planned, between studios and actors.
Prolonged strikes could mean another Emmys postponement, or a show transformed into a glorified news conference, as happened with some awards during the pandemic.
It would also throw the Oscars, and the entire awards season, into doubt.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
Canada
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
-
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
-
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
World
-
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
-
Libyan flood survivors weigh water shortages against landmine risk
People whose homes were swept away by flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna a week ago faced the dilemma on Sunday of whether to stay and risk infection or flee through areas where landmines have been displaced by the torrents.
-
Biden's national security adviser holds two days of talks in Malta with China's foreign minister
President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with China's foreign minister over the past two days on the Mediterranean island nation of Malta in an effort that the White House said Sunday was intended to "responsibly maintain the relationship" at a time of strained ties and mutual suspicion between the rival powers.
-
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
-
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
-
Trump refuses to say how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the U.S. Capitol
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would 'tell people later at an appropriate time.'
Politics
-
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
-
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
-
Drew Barrymore, 'The Talk' postpone daytime shows until after Hollywood strikes
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labour issues are resolved. Hours later CBS' 'The Talk' did the same.
Business
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
-
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get in the U.S.
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for people to start -- and stay on -- Wegovy and similar medications that are transforming obesity treatment, according to doctors and patients around the U.S.
Lifestyle
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
-
Heat waves, wildfires, air chaos and overcrowding. How this year's summer vacations fell apart
Environmental disasters, aviation industry mishaps and strikes, dirty beaches, soaring temperatures, deluges, price hikes and overcrowding all seem to have conspired to ruin getaways for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people this year. Here's a roundup of some of the adversity that vacationers have faced over the past few months.
-
Quebec woman who had same cancer as Terry Fox runs for a cure
Taking part in her local Terry Fox Run this year, 20-year-old Cassandra Harding shared her story with CTV National News about being diagnosed with the same cancer as the Canadian icon.
Sports
-
Sainz wins thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull's streaks end
Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday as Max Verstappen and Red Bull's historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end.
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out for the game with a concussion against Texans
Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans.
-
Sore Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after heavy crash in qualifying
Aston Martin said Sunday that Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying left the Canadian driver sore.
Autos
-
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
It's been a central argument for the United Auto Workers union: If Detroit's three automakers raised CEO pay by 40 per cent over the past four years, workers should get similar raises.
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."