Miss Universe contestant defends comments about non-English speaking rival
Miss USA Sarah Summers poses for reporters during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The final competition for the Miss Universe is set for Dec. 17, 2018, in Bangkok. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 9:47AM EST
An American beauty queen vying for the Miss Universe crown is defending herself against accusations of xenophobia, saying her controversial comments were meant to show how much she admires two of her competitors.
Sarah Rose Summers has been hit with backlash for comments she made in two videos about Miss Universe contestants from Cambodia and Vietnam.
“Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English, and not a single other person here speaks her language. Can you imagine?” Miss USA said in one video.
“Like, [Miss Australia Francesca Hung] said that that would be so isolating and I said ‘Yes, and just confusing all the time.’”
In another video, Summers, Hung and Miss Colombia Valeria Morales were asked what they thought of Miss Vietnam.
“She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English,” Summers responded.
“You ask her a question, after having a whole conversation with her, and she just [nods]. She’s so adorable.”
The remarks prompted a backlash on social media, with some people calling for Summers to be removed from the competition.
Summers released a statement Wednesday defending her comments, saying claims of xenophobia and racism are “the opposite of” what she was talking about in the videos.
“I was in no way intending to be hateful,” she said.
“We were discussing how difficult it would be to be the only one to speak a language. I cannot imagine. We discussed how much perspective we’ve gained from our time at miss universe through realizing how big and small our world is.”
This year’s Miss Universe competition will wrap up Dec. 17 in Bangkok. Canada is being represented by Marta Stepien, a 24-year-old model from Windsor, Ont.
Here is the statement of Miss USA @sarahrosesummers regarding the controversial live video of her with Miss Colombia and Australia. Take time to read pls. (With her permission) ..... “Hello! I understand clips have been cut and spread to portray the opposite of our discussion. I was in no way intending to be hateful - we admire Nat. We were discussing how difficult it would be to be the only one to speak a language. I cannot imagine. We discussed how much perspective we’ve gained from our time at miss universe through realizing how big and small our world is. I stated multiple times I can’t imagine how hard it would be to not speak the same language as anyone else. I also mentioned about how we all use our translate apps on our phone. I have even talked to Nat about how excited I am to visit Cambodia after the competition this month. Perception is everything and I hope you take a moment to please reconsider my heart; as I was in the complete opposite state that people are spreading. Thank you”