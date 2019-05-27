

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





A Milwaukee radio station says they will reverse their ban on Canadian rapper Drake’s music after the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks to clinch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite Drake’s courtside behaviour, which many Milwaukee fans called “disrespectful,” Milwaukee’s 103.7 KISS-FM will allow Drake to grace the airwaves in a show of respect for the Raptors’ impressive win.

“We’ll bring him back tomorrow on the show,” Riggs Radio, co-host of 103.7 KISS-FM’s morning show told CTV News Channel on Monday.

The morning show called for the temporary Drake ban two weeks ago, as the teams geared up to play the Eastern Conference Finals.

Drake, who holds the title of Raptor’s global ambassador, has earned himself a reputation for bringing bad luck to any team he cheers for. Though the so-called “Drake Curse” hasn’t seemed to affect the Raptors performance so far this year, Riggs said Milwaukee fans were worried he would don some Bucks’ gear in an effort to smite the opposing team.

“We were going to bring him back win or lose, because it wasn’t anything against Drake it was obviously against the curse,” he said. “We didn’t want him wearing any Bucks gear.”

The radio host said many Milwaukee fans were annoyed by Drake’s courtside antics during the series, going so far as saying the rapper “violated the fan code of conduct.”

“We were really upset—if we were to walk on the court we would get in trouble, so why could Drake do it,” Riggs explained.

In fact, Drake’s courtside behaviour had bookies taking bets on whether or not he would be publicly warned by the NBA for his antics.

But moving into the finals, Riggs admitted he will reluctantly back the Raptors for the NBA title thanks to their underdog status.

“I will back your Raptors because I don’t want to see the Golden State Warriors win again,” he said.

“They’re like the New England Patriots of the NBA, we just don’t want them to win. It would be nice to see the Raptors get their first franchise NBA finals victory.”