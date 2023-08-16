Millie Bobby Brown is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for “Stranger Things” to wrap up.

The show’s star says the upcoming fifth season will be its last and Brown is prepared to move on from her character, Eleven.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

The latest episodes have delayed filming because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016, with Brown starring from the start.

She has since starred in “Godzilla” films, “Enola Holmes,” is slated to appear in the upcoming “Damsel,” as well as the Russo brothers’ sci-fi movie “The Electric State.”

Brown, 19, also has a busy personal life. She took to social media in April to share a photo of herself and Jake Bongiovi embracing while she wore a large ring on her engagement finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the image.

She has referred to Bongiovi, who she has been linked to since 2021, as her “partner for life.”