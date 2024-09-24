Entertainment

    • Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are apparently distant relatives

    Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing together at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing together at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Dolly Parton has learned her special connection with goddaughter Miley Cyrus is even deeper than she originally thought.

    Genealogy and family tree tracking site Ancestry announced on Monday that by using "billions of historical records and public family trees," they've discovered that the two music powerhouses are actually seventh cousins, once removed.

    Their common ancestor is a man named John Brickey, who was born in Virginia in 1740, according to Ancestry. Brickey is Parton's sixth great-grandfather and Cyrus' seventh great-grandfather.

    "We're so close, Miley and I. I'd have thought we'd have been at least third cousins," Parton said on Monday's episode of Access Hollywood, reacting to the revelation. "It doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family."

    Parton is Cyrus' godmother and previously appeared on several episodes of the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana" playing Cyrus' aunt.

    The pair have always been vocal about their closeness, something Cyrus touched on in a tribute to Parton that she penned for Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

    "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values," Cyrus wrote. "She recognizes how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind."

    The timing of this news is poignant considering Parton is gearing up to release her new family-centric album "Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables" in November.

    The album will have four-part companion docuseries that delves deeper into Parton's ancestry, offering "an intimate look at the family's historical journey from the UK to present-day East Tennessee, enriched by interviews with numerous family members," according to her website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Kamala Harris needs another breakthrough to win in November

    The sprint to the White House comes to its climactic end less than 45 days from now, and Washington political analyst Eric Ham says despite Kamala Harris's rising popularity, she's still in need of another breakthrough if she's to win the presidency.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News