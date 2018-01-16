Mila Kunis named woman of the year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding
Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Jupiter Ascending' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. (Invision / Paul A. Hebert)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 12:01PM EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Golden Globe-nominated actress Mila Kunis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
Hasty Pudding in its announcement Tuesday said it is honouring Kunis because she is one of Hollywood's "most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses."
Kunis earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Lily in 2010's "Black Swan."
She starred in "Bad Moms" and "Bad Moms Christmas" and recently wrapped production on "The Spy Who Dumped Me," scheduled for release in August.
She made her mark in television as Jackie Burkhart in "That '70s Show" and as the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated series "Family Guy."
She'll be honoured Jan. 25 with a parade through Cambridge followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot.
We are thrilled to announce that our 68th #WomanOfTheYear is Mila Kunis! Be sure to follow us for all of the details and get your tickets now for the January 25 parade and ceremony at https://t.co/JgtcvWWXf9! #hastypudding #WOY2018 #HPT170 #milakunis #cambridgema pic.twitter.com/d6qtKtc82q— The Hasty Pudding (@TheHastyPudding) January 16, 2018