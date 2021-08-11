Advertisement
Mike Richards to replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host; Mayim Bialik gets role too
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:23PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:23PM EDT
In this image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc., guest host Mayim Bialik appears on the set of "Jeopardy!" (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)
Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer as Trebek's successor over a field of celebrity candidates.
But after fan backlash to a selection process that turned messy in recent weeks, producer Sony split the pie by chosing another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as emcee for “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, including a new college championship.