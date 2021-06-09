Advertisement
Mike Myers to play seven characters in upcoming Netflix series 'The Pentaverate'
Mike Myers speaks at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Toronto on Saturday, September 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan
Toronto-raised comedy star Mike Myers will play seven new characters in an upcoming limited series for Netflix.
The streaming giant says Myers created and produces the half-hour series, "The Pentaverate."
The plot is about "about a secret society of five men who have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347."
The cast also includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West.
Netflix first announced in April 2019 that Myers was working on a six-episode comedy series for the company.
Myers said in a statement at the time that Netflix had given him "a fantastic playground to play in."
A premiere date hasn't been announced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021