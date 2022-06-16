Mick Jagger 'feeling much better' after COVID diagnosis

Mick Jagger has shared that his health is improving after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted a message on his verified Instagram Wednesday, writing "you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days."

"I'm feeling much better and can't wait to get back on stage next week!" the post read. "The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we'll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!"

The Rolling Stones had cancelled a concert in Amsterdam after Jagger, 78, contracted the virus.

He had heart surgery to replace a valve in 2019.

The band is on summer tour in honor of its 60th anniversary.