

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Winnipeg writer Michael Kaan has won the 2018 Amazon.ca First Novel Award for "The Water Beetles," and with it a $40,000 prize.

"The Water Beetles," loosely based on the diaries of Kann's own father, tells story of a family as they look to survive the 1941 Japanese invasion of Hong Kong.

The story is told through the perspective of a child who escapes to the countryside with his siblings to avoid the Japanese.

Published by Goose Lane Editions, "The Water Beetles" was also a finalist for the 2017 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.

Kaan's book was chosen from a shortlist of six, which included "The Boat People" by Sharon Bala (McClelland & Stewart), "The Bone Mother" by David Demchuk (ChiZine Publications), "American War" by Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart), "The Black Peacock" by Rachel Manley (Cormorant Books), and "Dazzle Patterns" by Alison Watt (Freehand Books).

Now in its 42nd year, the First Novel Award has a lengthy history of beginning the careers of notable Canadian novelists, and past winners include Michael Ondaatje, W.P. Kinsella, Nino Ricci, David Bezmozgis, Andre Alexis and Madeleine Thien.