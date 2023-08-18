Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, Calif., on May 25, 2005. A California appeals court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years, a move the court appears likely to make after a tentative decision that would order the cases back to a lower court for trial. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool) Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, Calif., on May 25, 2005. A California appeals court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years, a move the court appears likely to make after a tentative decision that would order the cases back to a lower court for trial. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social