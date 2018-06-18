Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
This 2017 photo provided by the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden shows Ali, a bull elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jacksonville Zoo and Garden via AP)
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 9:53AM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open Sunday and wound up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn.
The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.
Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.
What do you do when an elephant ends up in a yard he’s not supposed to be in? You moonwalk him back to his proper...Posted by Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Sunday, 17 June 2018