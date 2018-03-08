Michael B. Jordan says he will adopt inclusion rider
Michael B. Jordan accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. Looking on from right is Taraji P. Henson.(Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 1:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 1:30PM EST
NEW YORK -- Michael B. Jordan says that he will adopt inclusion riders for all projects produced by his production company.
In a message on Instagram on Wednesday, Jordan pledged to support "the women and men who are leading this fight." His announcement followed Frances McDormand's acceptance speech at Sunday's Oscars, where she urged the industry to adopt inclusion riders.
McDormand's comments brought new attention to the practice of contract addendums that require studios to hire a diverse crew and cast for a project.
Launched in 2016, Jordan's Outlier Society production company is developing a sci-fi series for Netflix and other projects. The 31-year-old Jordan stars in the superhero blockbuster "Black Panther."
In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause – link in bio. #OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative