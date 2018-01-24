Meryl Streep to play Celeste's mother-in-law on 'Big Little Lies'
In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers at the premiere of "The Post" in London. Streep will join the cast of HBO's "Big Little Lies," playing Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's character Celeste Wright. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 5:13PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 7:17AM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Meryl Streep is starring in season two of "Big Little Lies," adding more woman power to the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon drama.
HBO says in a statement Wednesday that Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law to Kidman's character, Celeste.
Mary Louise comes seeking answers about last season's violent death of her son, Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard.
Kidman and Witherspoon star in and produce the series, which reaped Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards as best series. Kidman, Skarsgard and Laura Dern also collected multiple trophies.
Streep, the most-nominated actor in Oscar history, picked up her 21st nod for this year's awards for her role in the newspaper drama "The Post."