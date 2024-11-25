Entertainment

    • Memorial service set for next week for Broadway star Gavin Creel, who died Sept. 30

    Gavin Creel arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Gavin Creel arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    A memorial tribute to Broadway star Gavin Creel is planned next Monday in the theater where he starred in “Into the Woods” and will be livestreamed online to viewers in the U.S. and U.K.

    Creel died Sept. 30 at the age of 48. MCC Theater will host livestreaming access on its YouTube channel in the U.S. starting at 4 p.m. EST (9 p.m. GMT) and The Society of London Theatre at the same hour for U.K. viewers on its YouTube channel.

    The event at the St. James Theatre will be open to the public.

    Interested fans were asked to email their name and contact information to: gavincelebration@bespoketheatricals.com.

    The memorial will not be available to view on-demand once it has concluded.

    The following day — Tuesday, Dec. 3 — all of Broadway's marquees will be dimmed at 6:45 p.m. EST in Creel's honor. That follows an outcry by theater fans when only a partial dimming was proposed after the Tony Award-winner's death.

    Creel was a Broadway musical theater veteran who won a Tony Award for “Hello, Dolly!” opposite Bette Midler and earned nominations for “Hair” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” He won an Olivier Award for “The Book of Mormon.”

    Creel's death put the spotlight on the practice of dimming marquee lights after a notable theater figure has died. While giants in the field get all of Broadway theaters dark for a minute, lesser figures may only have partial dimming. Creel's death prompted the Committee of Theatre Owners to decide that one theater from every theater owner would dim their lights. An online petition demanding all theaters participate was signed by over 23,000 people. Eventually, the decision that all 41 theaters would honor him was made.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News