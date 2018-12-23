Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday
In an April 17, 2018 file photo, Meghan Trainor, right, and Daryl Sabara arrive at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 4:20PM EST
NEW YORK - Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple's Los Angeles home.
A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding . It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard wedding. It was also Trainor's 25th birthday.
The "All About That Bass" singer and the 26-year-old "Spy Kids" actor became engaged last year.
Trainor's third album is due out in 2019.