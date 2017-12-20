

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Actress Meghan Markle has joined her fiance Prince Harry to attend the royal family's pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosts a festive lunch for the family before leaving for her private Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside, about 110 miles (175 kilometres) north of London, where she spends her holidays.

Press photos show Harry's car arriving at the palace Wednesday afternoon for the event. Harry, 33, was driving, with 36-year-old Markle in the passenger seat by his side.

The couple announced their engagement last month, saying they had met through a mutual friend in 2016. They will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in a highly-anticipated royal wedding.