Media mogul, former National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf dies, family says

Peter Herrndorf, a lawyer, Canadian media mogul and the former president and chief executive officer of the National Arts Centre, has died. He was 82.

Matthew Herrndorf confirmed the news, saying his father died of cancer early this morning "surrounded by family" at Toronto's Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital.

Peter Herrndorf served as head of the National Arts Centre from 1999 to 2018 after a long career in media, and is credited for establishing the NAC Foundation and NAC’s Indigenous Theatre Department.

He joined the CBC in Winnipeg in 1965, eventually becoming a vice-president, where he helped develop long-standing series including the Fifth Estate and The Journal.

Herrndorf later took on roles as publisher of Toronto Life magazine, as well as chairman and CEO of TVOntario.

He was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2008 for having "revolutionized Canadian broadcasting, publishing and the performing arts" at the various organizations where he served.

"He had a big and consequential and important life, and (it's) hard to put into words what he meant to us and what he meant to Canada," Matthew Herrndorf said in an interview Saturday.

