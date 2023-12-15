Entertainment

    • Mayim Bialik says she's out as a host of TV quiz show 'Jeopardy!'

    Mayim Bialik won't be giving answers as a host of "Jeopardy!" anymore.

    "The Big Bang Theory" actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday.

    "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik wrote. "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

    Former show champion Ken Jennings has been hosting Season 40 of the syndicated show by himself.

    Sony Pictures Television in a statement noted Bialik was the one who announced her departure.

    "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!" Sony said. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

    Bialik and Jennings had split hosting duties on "Jeopardy!," but Bialik was the solo host for Season 1 of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers' strike and declined to appear on the game show.

