Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65

The lead singer of Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.

The dance group, formed in England in 1995, is best known for hits such as 'Insomnia,' 'God is a DJ' and 'I Can’t Get No Sleep.'

In a tribute posted to the band’s official Facebook page, they described him as a "lovely human" and said it had been "a pleasure to work with him."

The statement read: "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."

The tribute signed off with "Rollo, Sister Bliss x."