TORONTO -- Actor Matthew Perry has launched a "Friends"-themed apparel collection in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The 51-year-old announced on social media on Friday that proceeds from the limited-edition clothing line will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help its work in fighting the novel coronavirus.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts," Perry wrote in separate posts on Twitter and Instagram.

The posts include a photo of Perry wearing a T-shirt from the collection that shows his "Friends" character, Chandler Bing, as a cartoon character dancing in a suit. The Ottawa-raised actor is also pictured talking on a banana phone which he noted is "not included" with purchase.

The shirt features three images of Bing dancing with the quote, "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?" written in the iconic "Friends" font.

The apparel line also includes hoodies, hats and coffee mugs with similar messaging.

The WHO responded to Perry’s social media posts, saying the charity clothing line in "great news" in helping support the health organization's COVID-19 response work.

"We Are #InThisTogether. We are more than Friends, #WeAreFamily," the WHO wrote in a retweet of Perry's post.

"Friends" fans looking to get their hands on some of the limited-edition merchandise can make purchases through Perry's official merch store here.