Actor Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday in a video message on Twitter that a future in political leadership is not in the cards -- right now.

After acknowledging that he had taken time exploring politics and considered a run for the governor of Texas, McConaughey said he's decided to focus his efforts in the private sector.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," he said.

He also noted that he has been studying Texas politics and American politics.

"What have I learned? A lot. That we have some problems we need to fix. That our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing," he said.

McConaughey also said that he is going to continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that he "believes are leaders."

"Establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life. Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity -- that's the American dream," McConaughey said. "Politicians, the good ones, can help us get to where we need to go ... but let's be clear, they can't do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves."

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will run for a third term in Texas. Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, launched his campaign earlier this month.