Maryanne Oketch marks second consecutive Canadian to win 'Survivor'

TORONTO -

For the second consecutive year in a row, the winner of reality competition series “Survivor” is a Canadian.

On Wednesday night's Season 42 finale, Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ont., became the last one standing.

Oketch scored a $1 million prize, and became the second Black woman to win “Survivor” - the first was Vecepia Towery who won in 2002.

Last year's winner was fellow Canadian Erika Casupanan, who is from Niagara Falls.

After 23 days spent in the wilderness, the episode began with a remaining five players: Oketch, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar and Lindsay Dolashewich.

Following a series of games and obstacles, it all came down to Oketch and Turner, a New Jersey-based firefighter. With seven jury votes to one, Oketch took the win to rousing applause from her fellow competitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.