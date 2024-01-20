Mary Weiss, Shangri-Las lead vocalist behind ‘Remember (Walking in the Sand)’ and more, has died

Mary Weiss, a singer who was part of the 1960s girl group the Shangri-Las, has died, according to multiple reports. She was reportedly 75 years old.

The news was confirmed by Miriam Linna of Norton Records to Rolling Stone on Friday. Norton Records released Weiss’ only solo album in 2007, titled “Dangerous Game.”

“Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations,” Linna told the publication.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Weiss as well as Norton Records. No cause of death was immediately available.

Recognizable hit songs by the Shangri-Las include “Leader of the Pack” and “Remember (Walking in the Sand),” which was later covered by Aerosmith as well as many other musical acts.

A native of Queens, N.Y., Weiss joined her sister Elizabeth, along with another pair of sisters, Marge and Mary Ann Ganser, to form the Shangri-Las in the early 1960s.

“Remember (Walking in the Sand)” – also known as “Remember” – was the band’s first demo, written by George “Shadow” Morton. The track became a hit upon its release in 1964.

“Leader of the Pack,” also released in 1964, became a number-one hit. Both songs were on the Shangri-Las’ debut album, also called “Leader of the Pack,” which was released in 1965.

Other popular songs on the record included “Give Him a Great Big Kiss.” The group followed up their debut with a second album released later in 1965, titled “Shangri-Las-65!”

Soon after, the group disbanded due to legal issues. Weiss told Rolling Stone in 2007, “When we started, it was all about music. By the time it ended, it was all about litigation.”

She had a resurgence in 2007 with the release of “Dangerous Game.”

“Initially I didn’t know how I’d feel about recording again,” Weiss told the publication about her first release of music after 40 years. “But when I walked back into the studio, I felt like I was home.”