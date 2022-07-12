Martin Short, Sandra Oh among Canadians picking up Emmy nominations
Martin Short, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen are among the Canadians in the running at this year's Emmy Awards.
Hamilton-born Short picked up a nod for lead actor in a comedy series for "Only Murders in the Building," where he'll compete against his co-star Steve Martin.
Nepean, Ont. native Oh is in the running for lead actress in a drama series for "Killing Eve," her fourth time receiving a nomination in the category for that show.
And Vancouver-raised Rogen is nominated for supporting actor in a limited series for "Pam & Tommy," a show that revolves around the leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape.
Comedian Norm Macdonald, who died last year after a battle with cancer, received posthumous recognition in three Emmy categories for his final comedy special "Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special."
The Netflix program picked up a nod in the pre-recorded variety special category, while Macdonald was among the nominated directors for a variety special, and outstanding writing in a variety special.
Montreal-born "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski shared a nomination with the other members of the Fab Five for outstanding host for a reality or competition program.
Toronto-raised Lorne Michaels earned two nominations -- one for writing on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and another for the behind-the-scenes web series "Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show," which is up for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series
The Emmys air Sept. 12 on CTV.
