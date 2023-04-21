Martin Lawrence shares that Jamie Foxx is 'doing better' after medical complication

Jamie Foxx, here in 2022, is recovering from a medical complication. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/CNN) Jamie Foxx, here in 2022, is recovering from a medical complication. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social