

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Dresses that belonged to Marilyn Monroe along with an autographed photo thanking the executive who launched her Hollywood career will go on display before heading to auction.

Auction house Profiles in History announced Wednesday that the items will be exhibited in Beverly Hills starting Aug. 18 with a sale to start in late October.

They include a photograph that Monroe signed to 20th Century Fox executive Ben Lyon that says "you found me, named me, and believed in me." Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe changed her name after coming to Hollywood.

A version of the white dress Monroe wore in the subway-grate scene from "The Seven Year Itch" that left history's lasting image of her is also up for sale. Made by the movie's designer Bill Travilla, this dress was made for Monroe to use on tours and in exhibits.