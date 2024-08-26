Entertainment

    • Mariah Carey's mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her 'heart is broken'

    Mariah Carey presents the award for best pop solo performance during the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Mariah Carey presents the award for best pop solo performance during the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    LOS ANGELES -

    Mariah Carey's mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.

    "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement.

    "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," the statement continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

    Further details about their causes of death were not immediately available. People Magazine first reported the news of their deaths and Carey's statement.

    Patricia was an opera singer and was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, the singer's father. The parents divorced when the "Obsessed" singer was 3.

    Carey detailed her complicated relationship with her mother and her sister in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," where she wrote that she and her mother often clashed and accused her sister of putting her in unsafe situations as a child.

    Still, Carey maintained contact with her mother and even recorded a duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus" for the singer's second Christmas album in 2010.

