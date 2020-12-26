TORONTO -- It’s been over a quarter of a century since Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” first hit the charts, but the Queen of Christmas is still breaking records with the hit song.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” broke Spotify’s record for the most streams in a single day on December 24, Christmas Eve, with 17.223 million streams, according to Chart Data, a social media account that tracks chart and streaming statistics.

The high-energy song, which first came out in 1994, regularly returns to the charts every Christmas season. But it seems that in 2020, listeners found themselves more in need of Carey’s Christmas cheer than ever.

The diva herself retweeted the milestone, adding, “WOW” and a string of emojis.

She also included a slight dig at streaming in general, saying that while people think these numbers mean a lot of “coin,” it doesn’t equal as much revenue as it would seem, as “artists make very little from streams”.

Carey said it’s not the idea of money that makes it exciting news, saying “the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”

The song is her most streamed tune to date, with just under 900 million streams on Spotify.