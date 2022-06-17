Mariah Carey, Neptunes, Lennox in Songwriters Hall of Fame
After a glittering career stuffed with No. 1 hits — not to mention a two-year pandemic delay — Mariah Carey was finally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, but not before challenging her new fellow members to do better by women.
"I read that out of the 439 total inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, only 32 have been women, until now," she said Thursday at the end of a four-hour celebration at the Marriott Marquis in New York. The line got a huge applause.
Carey was the headliner, following the inductions of the weirdly cool producers the Neptunes, the British electro-pop band Eurythmics, psychedelic bluesman Steve Miller and the iconic Isley Brothers. Special guests included Smokey Robinson, Leslie Odom Jr. Questlove, Jon Batiste and Usher.
Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years and the hall includes such iconic songwriters as Burt Bacharach, Missy Elliott, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Billy Joel and Carly Simon. New annual slates are voted on by the membership.
St. Vincent kicked off the night with a blistering cover of Eurythmics' “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” She later came to the podium to recount the time she first caught a glimpse on MTV when a “beautiful, orange-haired androgynous creature appeared wearing a suit and tie.”
That was Annie Lennox, who with Dave Stewart led the New Wave charge in the 1980s. “They were scary, they were sexy, they were smart and they were impossibly cool,” St. Vincent said. The Eurythmics then reunited for a rendition of “Here Comes the Rain Again.” Lennox, looking out at the audience, said everyone had gone through so much during the past few years. “I feel like it's a miracle that we're here tonight,” she said.
Bryan Cranston introduced his friend Miller, who perfected a psychedelic blues sound with such hits as “Take the Money and Run,” “Abracadabra,” “The Joker,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love.” Miller took to the stage for a spacy, effect-heavy version of his hit “Fly Like an Eagle.” Cranston jokingly called Miller "the space cowboy himself."
Lil Nas X was honoured with the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” He took the award wearing a white tuxedo and a mob of frizzy blond hair, tweaking the usual acceptance speech: “Thank you to my imaginary husband and kids,” he said.
Representing the Isley Brothers, were Elaine Isley Goodstone, Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley. Ernie Isley reminded the guests that their early hit “Shout,” was recorded 63 years ago and their music would go on for decades, prompting the Beatles to cover them. The two men then joined up for a medley of hits that included “That Lady," “It’s Your Thing” and “Between the Sheets.” Lil Nas X was one of the members of the audience on his feet bopping along.
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis introduced another songwriting duo — Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo who as the Neptunes shaped pop and urban radio from the ’90s well into the 2000s thanks to crafting hits for Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Usher and Beyoncé.
Williams tried to give advice to up-and-coming songwriters, warning them that the music industry was an often dangerous place. “Life is like Legos. Songs, like life, are put together piece by piece,” he said. “If you build a really strong foundation, you won't fall.”
Questlove introduced Carey and regretted that all too often her songwriting chops were often overlooked. With 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she is only behind the Beatles, and Questlove remined the crowd that she did it as a Black woman. “Success at this level, especially for Black artists, is a real obstacle course,” he said.
Carey said a dysfunctional background prompted a dark vision of the world as a 6-year-old, so music and melodies and lyrics were her escape. She said she always has to remind people she's a songwriter first, but the diva label seems to stick more. She left the crowd revved up for a performance but other artists came onstage to sing a medley of her songs, including “Fantasy,” “Hero,” “Make It Happen” and “We Belong Together.”
Non-performing solo nominees this year were William “Mickey” Stevenson, a producer during Motown's golden era, who was serenaded by Robinson, calling Stevenson “my brother brother,” and Rick Nowels, who co-wrote over 60 Top 20 singles worldwide, including Belinda Carlisle’s global hit “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”
Master songwriter Paul Williams received the Johnny Mercer Award, and Universal executive Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
Warriors topple Celtics to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A single gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody, authorities said.
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Canada
-
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
-
Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
-
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
World
-
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag.
-
WTO ministers reach deals on fisheries, food, COVID-19 vaccines
World Trade Organization members have reached a string of deals and commitments aimed to limit overfishing, broaden production of COVID-19 vaccines in the developing world and reform a 27-year-old trade body that has been back on its heels in recent years.
-
2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A single gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody, authorities said.
-
Judge acquits key figures in Panama Papers scandal
A Panamanian judge acquitted 39 people in a money laundering case Thursday, including lawyers Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, who were key figures in the Panama Papers case.
-
Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan
Donald Trump's closest advisers viewed his last-ditch efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the tally of state electors and overturn the 2020 election as 'nuts,' 'crazy' and even likely incite riots, witnesses revealed in stark testimony to the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday.
-
Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
Four European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Thursday while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.
Politics
-
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
-
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
-
Legislation coming Friday responding to Supreme Court ruling on extreme intoxication
Justice Minister David Lametti will soon be tabling a new bill that is expected to address the recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that deemed the law prohibiting the use of extreme intoxication as a defence for some crimes as unconstitutional.
Health
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
-
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
-
This European airline just ordered a fleet of airships
As the quest for less environmentally damaging aviation continues, one Spanish airline has thrown its hat into the ring by ordering new hybrid airships -- which pack as much of a punch visually as they are said to do environmentally.
Entertainment
-
Mariah Carey, Neptunes, Lennox in Songwriters Hall of Fame
After a glittering career stuffed with No. 1 hits — not to mention a two-year pandemic delay — Mariah Carey was finally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
-
Ana de Armas is uncanny as Marilyn Monroe in 'BLONDE'
Ana de Armas embodies the iconic late star Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'BLONDE.'
-
Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss
Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred Disney's latest animated film 'Lightyear' from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple, the company said Thursday as the movie premiered.
Business
-
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
-
Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on economy fears
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on fears global economic activity will be depressed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
-
In call with Twitter staff, Elon Musk muses on space aliens, company's future
Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday, expressing his view that Twitter would need to cut its headcount, but offering few other new details about his $44 billion planned takeover of the social media company.
Lifestyle
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Fun fashion for all: Montreal students strut designs they created themselves
Students at Montreal's Mackay Centre School who are deaf, physically disabled and/or have a communication disorder, are creating their own outfits as part of an accessible fashion show.
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
Sports
-
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
-
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Autos
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.